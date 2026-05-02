STAYING IN | Things to stream

If you have 80 minutes
WIDOW’S BAY — Apple TV+
Matthew Rhys stars in creator Katie Dippold’s off-beat, black comedy horror series as the skeptical mayor of an eerie New England town which locals believe to be cursed.
If you have 2 hours
THE AGENCY — M-Net
The hit French spy series La Bureau des Légendes gets a dark, moody neo-noir English adaptation, penned by the starry team of brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Magaro. Fassbender plays an enigmatic CIA agent who, after he’s recalled from a post in Sudan, finds old memories and obsessions following him when the woman he fell for while undercover appears unexpectedly in London.
If you have 3 hours
THE HOUSE OF SPIRITS — Prime Video
Isabel Allende’s 1982 debut — the epic, magic realist, family saga, which catapulted her to literary superstardom, was first adapted for screen in 1993 when director Bille August enlisted a star-studded cast that included Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close for a film that flopped both critically and commercially. Now, Prime Video takes on the seminal book for a more hopefully nuanced, complex Spanish-language series that will attract a new generation to the story of a century of tumult, passion and social changes faced by the Trueba family in Chile.
If you have 7 hours
MAN ON FIRE — Netflix
Tony Scott’s 2004 revenge-action thriller starring Denzel Washington gets a seven-episode series adaptation in this retake. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as John Creasy, a wounded former mercenary who returns home and finds himself in the middle of a very different kind of war as he fights to avenge his loved ones while protecting the daughter of a dead colleague.
If you have 8 hours
BEEF SEASON 2 — Netflix
Creator Lee Sung Jin’s smash-hit, Emmy-sweeping, black dramedy about the trauma of survival on the furious, ruthless streets of late-stage American capitalism returns with an all-new cast, an all-new rivalry, and plenty of hard-hitting, depressing criticism of the modern world and its failures. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan play the beleaguered social climbing, neurotic, status-obsessed husband-and-wife managers of a California country club whose plans are derailed when another young couple attempts to blackmail them.
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