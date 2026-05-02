What’s On - Going Out

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The countdown to Joburg’s most glamorous winter escape has begun at Inanda Club.

FIZZ, FASHION & THE RIVIERA DREAM

WHERE: Inanda Polo Club, Sandton, Joburg

WHEN: May 30-31

The ultimate bubbles weekend at Inanda Club brings the Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival back in sparkling style — a chic winter escape of fine bubbles, Riviera-inspired fashion, live music, and indulgent glamour where Joburg’s social set gathers to sip, swirl and celebrate in effortless elegance. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Bruno Miranda and Monike Cristina. (Lauge Sorensen)

FRIENDS OF THE BALLET MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION

WHERE: Joburg Ballet Studios, 26 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Joburg

WHEN: May 9

An intimate, behind-the-scenes experience, Joburg Ballet invites guests into its studios for a curated programme of classical and contemporary works, paired with a refined three-course lunch, flowing bubbly and an exclusive preview of its 25th anniversary photographic exhibition. Tickets: R650 per person. Call/WhatsApp Yvonne: 083-539-5999 or email: info@fotb.co.za

Tobago's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront, Cape Town. (Patrick King)

MOTHER’S DAY LUNCHEON

WHERE: Tobago’s Restaurant, Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront, Cape Town

WHEN: May 10

Come and celebrate the women who shaped your life. Settle in for an elegant Sunday lunch with breath-taking harbour views and warm, attentive service. The ticket includes a three-course buffet lunch including a glass of Chardonnay, a small gift for moms, and live entertainment. Bookings essential: 021-441-3000 or from Tebogo

Annual bird-ringing demonstration at Oliewenhuis Art Museum. (Supplied)

ANNUAL BIRD-RINGING DEMONSTRATION

WHERE: Oliewenhuis Art Museum, 16 Harry Smith Street, Bloemfontein

WHEN: May 16

The museum hosts a fascinating bird-ringing demonstration led by Dawie de Swardt, offering a rare glimpse into conservation research, hands-on techniques, and the endangered black harrier in an educational, family-friendly outdoor setting celebrating South Africa’s remarkable birdlife. Contact Oliewenhuis Art Museum at 078-968-4300 or via email at oliewen@nasmus.co.za

Michael Jackson dances back to life. (Giovanni Toldo)

MICHAEL JACKSON DANCES BACK TO LIFE

WHERE: Pieter Toerien Montecasino Main Theatre, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways. Joburg

WHEN: May 13-June 7

Mzansi Ballet presents Michael Jackson — Heal the World, a bold fusion of classical ballet and pop legacy, where iconic music meets expressive choreography, reimagining Michael Jackson’s artistry through powerful, contemporary storytelling that bridges tradition, emotion, and modern cultural resonance. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.