‘Elvis Presley in Concert’, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

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If you have 90 minutes

EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT — Rent or buy from Apple TV+

While researching his 2022 biopic Elvis, director Baz Luhrmann discovered a legendary trove of outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage shot during The King’s fabled 1969 comeback special. Now Luhrmann, working with that never-before-seen archive and footage from the concert, brings Elvis’ last great moment energetically back to life ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death next year.

If you have 2 hours

REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES — Netflix

Shelby Van Pelt had a smash-hit in 2022 with a bestselling novel about the strange, touching friendship that develops between a giant Pacific octopus and the widow who cleans his tank at the aquarium where he lives. The story gets a heart-warming adaptation in director Olivia Newman’s (Where the Crawdads Sing) film starring Sally Fields, Lewis Pullman and the vocal talents of Alfred Molina.

If you have 2 hours

UNDER FIRE — Prime Video

The mainstream, angry, political drama made in 1983, directed by Roger Spottiswoode, is a classic film of the photojournalist on the frontlines genre. The film stars Nick Nolte, Ed Harris and Joanna Cassidy as a trio of photographers caught up in the brutality of the dying days of the Somoza regime in Nicaragua in 1979. Gene Hackman plays a New York TV news anchor with an axe to grind.

If you have 6 hours

LEGENDS — Netflix

Creator Neil Forsyth makes extensive use of research and interviews for this fictional series based on the true story about Britain’s customs agents who infiltrated the nation’s biggest drug gangs in the 1990s. It stars Steve Coogan, Tom Burke and Tom Hughes.

If you have 6 hours

THE CHESTNUT MAN SEASON 2 — Netflix

After a four-year wait, the second season of the darkly brooding Scandi-noir series based on the novels by Søren Sveistrup returns for more gruesome murders, despair, and cold Danish existential truths.