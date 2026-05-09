GET THE LOOK | How to rock Pep Guardiola’s tailored casualwear for less

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Football coached Pep Guardiola is famed for his approach to casualwear. Here's how you can rock it too.

Tonal for formal

Not every look needs to do a lot, so ditch the logos and embrace a more tonal look. If you go all black, add subtle colour with brown shoes, neck ties or navy turtlenecks to avoid looking like you’re having a second coming of your goth or beatnik era.

1. Men's Navy Travel Suit Jacket, Fabiani, R3,499. 2. Brown Tie, Truworths Man, R80. 3. Men's Navy Travel Suit Trousers, Fabiani, R 1,899. 4. Chunky loafers - brown, H&M, R799. (Lee Smith/Reuters)

Dress for the watch

For a suave style like Guardiola’s, you’re bound to see a lot of watches. No need to break the bank but consider it as another way to add a subtle pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.

1. Men's Pringle Taupe Albert Cotton Wool 1/4 Zip Jersey, Bash, R1,259. 2. Fossil The Minimalist 3H Black Plated Stainless Steel Brown Leather Watch Fossil R 1,679. 3. Old Khaki men's Sasha Premium chino pants, R599. 4. Chunky loafers black, H&M, R799. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Down for the winter

Guardiola’s style incorporates a lot of athletic wear staples from comfy trousers to something we see quite often in his love for down jackets.

If you don’t like the drama of a puffer coat, opt for the sophistication of a vest that you can layer over undershirts and collared shirts to create a cool and low effort winter look.

Keep it crisp with practical accessories that complement your ensemble and always go for shoes with minimal artwork for a more formal appeal.