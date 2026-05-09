GET THE LOOK | How to rock Pep Guardiola’s tailored casualwear for less

Tonal for formal
Not every look needs to do a lot, so ditch the logos and embrace a more tonal look. If you go all black, add subtle colour with brown shoes, neck ties or navy turtlenecks to avoid looking like you’re having a second coming of your goth or beatnik era.
Dress for the watch
For a suave style like Guardiola’s, you’re bound to see a lot of watches. No need to break the bank but consider it as another way to add a subtle pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.
Down for the winter
Guardiola’s style incorporates a lot of athletic wear staples from comfy trousers to something we see quite often in his love for down jackets.
If you don’t like the drama of a puffer coat, opt for the sophistication of a vest that you can layer over undershirts and collared shirts to create a cool and low effort winter look.
Keep it crisp with practical accessories that complement your ensemble and always go for shoes with minimal artwork for a more formal appeal.
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