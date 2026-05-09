Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK | How to rock Pep Guardiola’s tailored casualwear for less

You don’t need to break the bank to dress like the football mastermind. Try these tips for your winter wardrobe

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Football coached Pep Guardiola is famed for his approach to casualwear. Here's how you can rock it too. (Phil Noble, Lee Smith/Reuters)

Tonal for formal

Not every look needs to do a lot, so ditch the logos and embrace a more tonal look. If you go all black, add subtle colour with brown shoes, neck ties or navy turtlenecks to avoid looking like you’re having a second coming of your goth or beatnik era.

1. Men's Navy Travel Suit Jacket, Fabiani, R3,499. 2. Brown Tie, Truworths Man, R80. 3. Men's Navy Travel Suit Trousers, Fabiani, R 1,899. 4. Chunky loafers - brown, H&M, R799. (Lee Smith/Reuters)

Dress for the watch

For a suave style like Guardiola’s, you’re bound to see a lot of watches. No need to break the bank but consider it as another way to add a subtle pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.

1. Men's Pringle Taupe Albert Cotton Wool 1/4 Zip Jersey, Bash, R1,259. 2. Fossil The Minimalist 3H Black Plated Stainless Steel Brown Leather Watch Fossil R 1,679. 3. Old Khaki men's Sasha Premium chino pants, R599. 4. Chunky loafers black, H&M, R799. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Down for the winter

Guardiola’s style incorporates a lot of athletic wear staples from comfy trousers to something we see quite often in his love for down jackets.

If you don’t like the drama of a puffer coat, opt for the sophistication of a vest that you can layer over undershirts and collared shirts to create a cool and low effort winter look.

Keep it crisp with practical accessories that complement your ensemble and always go for shoes with minimal artwork for a more formal appeal.

1. Men's Jagger hybrid gilet, Old Khaki R674. 2. Mens Long Sleeve Wallstreet Shirt White, Sedgars, R210. 3. DK114001-2 Blue, Daniel Klein, R2049. 4. Adidas Originals Sabalo mens shoes, R1,099, Studio 88. (Phil Noble)

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