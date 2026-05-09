Time to shine: stepping into the spotlight

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Vumaala, whose real name is Bubele Booi, is a South African-born, Los Angeles-based Grammy-nominated producer and multi-instrumentalist. He returns to South Africa with the kind of solid understatement that speaks louder than hype. Fresh from a run of sold-out shows in Los Angeles and riding the success of his current single Memeza, Pt. 1, the producer — recognised for his work on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift — has been building an international profile that feels both deliberate and hard-earned. As one half of the acclaimed production duo The Imports and a collaborator with global names such as Beyoncé, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Vumaala occupies a rare position: a South African artist shaping sound at home and abroad while still remaining deeply connected to his roots.

Andrea Nagel: You’ve spent years crafting hits for major artists such as Beyoncé, Shekinah, Ami Faku and others, earning a Grammy nomination along the way. What pushed you to step out from behind the console to release music as Vumaala?

V: There are musical elements I wanted to mix. No one else was going to take a chance on putting them together. I’ve created music that painted someone else’s world and serviced their artistic vision, but I have songs I love and desperately want to release sitting on hard drives. I didn’t step out of the shadows because I wanted to be in the spotlight. Instead, I wanted my musical ideas to exist. The only way that would happen is if I made them myself.

AN: Your debut single, Show Me, was written during a difficult period, when you were living away from South Africa. How did distance and vulnerability shape the emotional core of the song?

V: The emotional core of this song is the opposite of the feeling that inspired it. It feels celebratory and hopeful, but it was written from a place of despair. I was thinking, “I don’t know what’s out there because this doesn’t feel like it’s working for me.” There were nights when I sat on the couch in tears, wondering if my career would pan out. Success looks a certain way from the outside, but from the inside it can be different. I was grappling with doubts about the path I’d chosen. I was asking God to show me. The song might feel happy and uplifting, but it was written from a place of despair.

Los Angeles-based producer and musician Vumaala. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

AN: Tracks such as Memeza, Pt. 1 and Memeza, Pt. 2 have a strong communal, almost call-and-response, energy, blending gospel, Afro house and electronic elements. What does the idea of “songs we sing together” mean to you, and how are you bringing that into your live performances?

V: I’ve spent many years abroad. Overseas, they conceptualise music and dance differently from the way South Africans do. There’s a focus on artistic endeavours that are praised from a distance. In a South African context, we experience music and dance together. That’s why the woman without the greatest voice leads the congregation during church service, from the back of the room. Singing and dancing are fundamentally communal activities here. I believe music must be shared. I want to sing the songs I write with the people I love the most.

AN: You’ve spoken about faith, soul and creative freedom. How do these elements influence your sound and the way you approach collaboration with local artists such as Marcy Busan and international voices such as Ray Alyssa?

V: Each of these artists is at the opposite end of the spectrum of my collaborations. Working with someone such as Ray Alyssa, who’s one of my closest friends in LA, was a no-brainer because I love her art. I didn’t know Marcy, so it was purely the art and the community that created the connection. His rendition on Memeza is what caught my eye. Collaboration isn’t necessarily built on brands. I’ve had the privilege of working with big names (and I hope that continues), but it’s not a prerequisite.

AN: Growing up between Joburg and Cape Town, and later studying music technology at NYU, how did your South African heritage anchor your music when you built a career in Los Angeles?

V: There’s no way to escape being South African. The way we centralise communication, the way we greet each other, the way we love, the way we dance — all these things inform every aspect of my music-making process. When I produce for other people, everything I am and the way I grew up leaks through the music. My sound is an amalgam of the things that have brought me to this point.

When I intentionally reference South African sound, it’s important for me to draw from our heritages and not lean into the tourist version of what Africa is. We have diverse sounds in this country, and South Africa is at the cutting edge of dance music.

Los Angeles-based producer and musician Vumaala. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

AN: Your live debut as Vumaala with the Moya show felt like a homecoming. How did it feel to perform your own songs before a South African audience?

V: It was overwhelming. I’ve spent the last 10 years working on music in dark, windowless rooms, sometimes forgetting music is meant to be enjoyed. When songs come out, streams are just numbers on a screen. I forget that behind every stream is an active person listening. That show put all the people who had listened to the music together in one room, and suddenly the music became human. It confirmed for me that deciding to make the music I wanted to hear was the right thing to do. When I played Memeza and the crowd sang at the top of their lungs, tears mixed with the sweat dripping down my face, and I couldn’t believe it was happening. I want to make more music that makes people feel less alone.

AN: Some producers find it challenging to become the face of their own music. What’s been the biggest adjustment pivoting from producer to performing artist?

V: Being a performing artist feels like being the founder and CEO of a company — you’re the one who has to make all the decisions, and everyone at the table is there to support your vision. As a producer, I can pick this sound or that one, but as an artist, the choice is the fundamental difference between a record working or not. I can’t hide behind the artist’s name. The lyrics on the page are the lyrics I stand behind. The sonics are the sounds I stand behind. It’s an unadulterated, revealing version of what’s in my soul — scary but liberating. I have so much creative agency to do the weird, wonderful things I want to do — such as throwing a pop-up performance in a pizzeria. I steer the ship, and suddenly it’s not just about the music. I make the content, expressing myself in numerous different ways — from the website design to the merchandise to the lighting at a show.

Los Angeles-based producer and musician Vumaala. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

AN: Looking further ahead in 2026, you’re releasing music in seasons. What can fans expect from the next phase of Vumaala?

V: We’re in season one — the beginning of the story. It’s an experiment, trying different things. Season two will take the experiences and apply them.

For now, everything is an adventure, and I don’t know what to expect myself. But I know it will be fun. Music will come from different parts of the world — collaborations from South Africa and the continent. There will also be different voices and more songs with my own voice.