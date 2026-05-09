What’s On - Going Out

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Hey Hey Divorcé

WHERE: Ashton International College, Albertina Way, Ballito

WHEN: May 12-13

Have you ever gone through a divorce? Well, Schalk has! And lucky for you, he has to talk about it. Actually... he NEEDS to talk about it! Why? Because it’s cheaper than therapy. That’s why! Raw, real stand-up at its finest. And maybe even a single tear running down the left cheek. This is (hopefully, for the love of all things good) the first and only show about divorce Schalk will ever do, so it is not to be missed! Tickets from R250 via Quicket.

When ballet meets pop culture: How Mzansi Ballet is bringing Michael Jackson back to life on stage. (Mzansi Ballet)

Mzansi Ballet’s Michael Jackson: Heal the World

WHERE: Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways

WHEN: May 13-June 7

Mzansi Ballet presents Heal the World, an inspiring new ballet set to the iconic music of Michael Jackson. Choreographed by South African Prima Ballerina and award-winning choreographer Angela Revie, in collaboration with renowned Mexican guest dancer and choreographer Jorge Wade, this powerful production celebrates dance as a force for connection, healing and transformation. Tickets from R200 via Webtickets.

Visitors will gain insight into the techniques used by researchers to safely capture, ring and release birds, contributing to ongoing conservation efforts. (BirdLife SA)

Annual Bird-Ringing Demonstration at Oliewenhuis Art Museum

WHERE: Oliewenhuis Art Museum, 16 Harry Smith Street, Bloemfontein

WHEN: May 16

Hosted annually as part of BirdLife South Africa’s Bird of the Year celebrations, this event offers a rare opportunity to observe the bird-ringing process up close while learning more about bird conservation and research in South Africa. Join for an engaging morning of discovery and appreciation of South Africa’s birdlife in the tranquil surroundings of Oliewenhuis Art Museum. For more information, contact session leader Dawie de Swardt, head of the Ornithology Department at the National Museum, at 083-638-1604 or via email at dawie@nasmus.co.za.

For the first time, an egg containing an embryo of Lystrosaurus, dating back approximately 250 million year, has been identified. (Origins Centre)

PUBLIC LECTURE: Milk, egg, but no custard! The first synapsid egg and the origin of mammalness by Prof Julien Benoit

WHERE: Origins Centre, Yale Road & 1 Enoch Sontonga Ave, University of the Witwatersrand

WHEN: May 21

For 200 years, palaeontologists have looked for mammalian ancestors’ fossilised eggs, but they remained elusive. It took great efforts and almost 20 years for Julien Benoit and his colleagues to find, identify and describe the first egg of a pre-mammalian synapsid from the Karoo. This talk will explore the implications for the origins of viviparity and milk production in the mammalian lineage. Benoit is an Associate Professor at the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits University. He studies the evolution of therapsids from the Karoo, the origin of mammals and how they developed their defining traits, such as hair, lactation and endothermy using innovative approaches and 3D imaging. Tickets from R40 via Webtickets or at the door.