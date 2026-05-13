5 things to know about Maria McCloy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

As one of the top doyennes in South Africa’s fashion and entertainment industry, Maria McCloy trekked the globe telling the tales of South Africa’s biggest stars and talents.

A statement released by her family shared that McCloy passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after heart failure.

As an industry giant, McCloy was immersed in South Africa’s entertainment industry. Here are some historic moments that made her unforgettable.

Maria Podesta

The beloved hit track by 2000s crooner Joe Nina was famously thought to have inspired him to pen one of his highly successful tracks, Ding Dong. The pair met for McCloy’s 50th birthday party, where the singer celebrated the hit. McCloy shared in a radio interview that she took on the “Podesta” nickname a year after it was released.

Music by Maria

As one of the founding members of Blackrage Productions and Outrageous Records, McCloy was at the head of the companies responsible for talents including Siyabonga Ngwekazi, ProVerb and Reason, who have gone on to become icons in hip-hop and on TV and big screens.

Styled by Woolies

Her eponymous accessories brand was among the designs next to Rich Mnisi and Thebe Magugu, who were part of the Woolworths’ Styled By SA collab that spotlighted local fashion stars. Her pieces were seen on major local brands including Stoned Cherrie and Marianne Fassler.

Maria McCloy’s colourful, vibrant ranges of accessories. (Supplied)

The luckiest star

Continuing her partnership with iconic brands, McCloy’s foray into garments also saw her collaborate with Lucky Star with a limited range of accessories, athleisure wear and puffer jackets. Her most recent collection can be found at Thula Sindi’s Arise boutique.

African storytellers

Outside of her work as a writer with credits in the Sunday Times, McCloy worked with major names including Kudzanai Chiurai and Sjava and her friend Thandiswa Mazwai.

TimesLIVE