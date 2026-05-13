‘We will love each other forever’: Joe Nina’s heartfelt goodbye to Maria McCloy

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News of entertainment, fashion and arts stalwart Maria McCloy has left a reverberating effect in South Africa’s culture scene. But none felt quite like 90s song star Joe Nina, who shared a heartfelt goodbye to the star.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Nina said the news was a shock to him as the pair had recently reunited at her 50th birthday party earlier this year.

“A friend of hers called me to surprise Maria and it was so beautiful to see her. It was a beautiful evening and even Thanidswa Mazwai and Thebe were there. After that she sent two t-shirts from her designs — but I didn’t know it was a goodbye.”

Multitalented entrepreneur Maria McCloy, who passed away this week. File photo. (NONZUZO GXEKWA)

Sharing his thoughts on their last moments together, Nina says Maria had left him with the words that they would be inextricably linked for a long time.

“I was telling her how proud I am of all the work she’s done and she said, ‘you know, we gonna love each other for life.’ And I agreed and said we gonna love each other for life because I really cared and appreciated her. Even though it was not in an intimate relationship, it was a big brother and little sister love.”

The pair got to work together a year into the release of his 1993 hit Ding Dong, which carried the line referencing a woman named Maria Podesta — a moniker McCloy carried in university. The original inspiration for the song was modelled after her, and Nina would continue to nickname McCloy Podesta.

Considering McCloy’s talents and achievements, Nina believes it will be incredibly hard for anyone to fill the gap left by her death. His hope is that young talents will be inspired by her to champion South Africa’s entertainment industry and arts world.

“I am sending my warmest condolences to her family and I wish there was something more that I could say or do to make them feel better. We cry because she was a huge part of our lives. But we will remember her for the amazing person she was and the inspiration she was.”

TimesLIVE