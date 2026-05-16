STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 90 minutes:

THE UNINVITED — Prime Video

Walton Goggins is just one of the stars in director Nadia Conners’ Hollywood party-gone-wrong dramedy, featuring cameos from Pedro Pascal and Rufus Sewell. When a couple’s party is interrupted by the arrival of a stranger, things get dark.

If you have 100 minutes:

HOPPERS — Rent or buy Apple TV+

A welcome return to form for Pixar, director Daniel Chong’s eco-warrior comedy adventure stars the vocal talents of Piper Curda as Mabel — a young animal lover who uses new technology developed by scientists to learn more than she could ever have imagined about her beloved furry friends and the challenges they face.

If you have 3 hours:

RIVALS SEASON 2 — Disney+

Everyone is back for more steamy, sex-fuelled romps and back-stabbing treachery in the continuing farce that revels in the adventures of Jilly Cooper’s bonk-busting antihero Rupert Campbell Black.

If you have 5 hours:

TUCCI IN ITALY SEASON 2 — Disney+

The world may be going to hell in a handbasket, but thank goodness everyone’s favourite Italian tour guide and food lover Stanley Tucci is back for more mouth-watering recipes and spectacular views as he continues his culinary journey through Italy.

If you have 8 hours:

MONEY HEIST: BERLIN AND THE LADY WITH AN ERMINE — Netflix

The Money Heist universe spin-off series returns for a new season of twists and narrow escapes as master criminal Berlin convenes his crew in Seville, Spain for an elaborate heist of a wealthy duke and his wife.