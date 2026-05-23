After Chelsea gold, SA’s award-winning flower display heads home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leon Kluge (holding the gold), Tristan Woudberg (to his right) and the rest of Team SA celebrate their win at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

South Africa has done it again. This week, team SA took a gold medal and the highly coveted “Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion” award at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

It is the third consecutive gold for a team that has become one of Chelsea’s most celebrated. After a four-year absence due to the pandemic and funding woes, a privately-funded South African team made a triumphant return in 2024 with their display “Cape Flora of South Africa”, winning a gold medal as well as the “Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion” and “Best New Design”. They came back in 2025 with “Living Oceans”, inspired by South Africa’s coastline, which also won gold.

Team SA's award-winning 'Life After Fire' display at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. (Sven Musica)

A detail from Team SA's 'Life After Fire' display at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. (Sven Musica)

This year’s display, titled “Life After Fire”, was inspired by the wildfires that devastated the Western Cape late last summer. But its message is not one of loss — in fynbos, fire is not a disaster but a catalyst, triggering an explosion of bulbs, orchids and wildflowers that would otherwise never emerge.

Led by landscape designer Leon Kluge and artist Tristan Woudberg, the team spent two gruelling weeks on site assembling up to 20,000 cut proteas alongside bulbs and orchids from across South Africa, anchored by a sculptural vortex of burnt material — thousands of charred branches sourced from the sites of last year’s fires and arranged to evoke bursts of bloom in a post-fire landscape. A babbling fonteintjie (small stream) winds through the display, edged with Disa orchids and carnivorous sundew plants. Other unique plants include the miniature, star-like flowers of Rhodohypoxis, which hail from the high elevations of the Drakensberg.

Getting the flowers to London was its own drama. Floods and snow on Western Cape harvesting farms in the lead-up to the show left the team uncertain they’d make it at all — “a rollercoaster”, in Kluge’s words. The display was, he said, “a celebration of our flowers and our fire-driven ecosystem, which is so special” and a way of “showing people how important it is to maintain our flora and to have a healthy ecosystem”.

Later this year, South Africans will get to experience it first-hand when Kluge and his team rebuild the display for Chelsea Flowers in Stanford, which will be part of the wider Stanford in Bloom festival from September 12–27. Now in its third year, the Chelsea exhibit is the centrepiece of the festival packed with workshops, talks, music, garden displays and a tented market.

“Life After Fire” was supported by the Rupert Nature Foundation, Hazendal Wine Estate, the Grootbos Foundation and Southern Sun. All proceeds from Chelsea Flowers in Stanford support the Grootbos Foundation’s conservation and community work in the Cape Floral Kingdom. See https://stanfordinbloom.co.za/