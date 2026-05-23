Wife number five at polo and hello to a whole new lotto

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Forget all the brouhaha about Nants’ Ingonyama (Lebo M is suing a Zimbabwean comedian to the tune of millions of dollars for trivialising the meaning behind the chant popularised in The Lion King).

On spotting the Grammy award-winning producer, songwriter and singer at one of the country’s most stylish events, I am intrigued by the doe-eyed beauty at his side.

“This is my wife, Nomoya — Mrs Mo,” says Lebo, introducing me to Nomoya “Moya” Dube.

Lebo M and Nomoya Dube at the Inanda Club in Sandton. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

And putting to bed social media speculation about how many times he’s walked down the aisle, the musical giant confirms that Moyo is lucky number five, explaining that they met while he was in the US casting for his next production.

“You know, only in South Africa, they like something about my personal life, about my bedroom, so I decided to produce a new show called Last Queen Standing which is coming out soon. And I’m saying nothing more about it!”

This was last Saturday at the Nedbank International Polo, which is held annually at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg. This year’s match saw South Africa joust against the US over a series of chukkas.

The best vantage point to take in this sport of kings? The green-branded bank’s swish marquee.

KB Motsilanyane at the polo. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

It’s here that I saw Nedbank’s top brass, led by CEO Jason Quinn, group managing exec Ciko Thomas and marketing head Khensani Nobanda, host captains of industry, VIP clients and some of the land’s most recognisable faces.

Actress Jessica Dlamini (nee Nkosi) and Nedbank Group chief marketing officer Kensi Nobanda at the Inanda Club. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Folk like leading men Lawrence Maleka and Warren Masemola, lifestyle influencer Tshepi Vundla, radio personality Unathi Nkayi, ad agency king Xolisa Dyeshana and Khaya Gcina Gobodo, the newly installed CEO of insurance giant Telesure.

Warren Masemola was a colourful hit at the polo match between South Africa and the US. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The sparkling wine flowed as we savoured a host of delights commencing with sushi, beef tataki served on spoons and smoked provolone arancini balls served with chilli tomato sauce.

Then there were plates of Karoo pulled lamb served on sweet potato puree, buttermilk fried chicken with a maple chilli glaze, spicy prawn noodle bowls and melt-in-your-mouth ribeye steak served with jollof rice topped with chimichurri sauce, and even late-night snacks for the true revellers among us who hit the dance floor.

Jessica Dlamini and lifestyle influencer Tshepi Vundla found time between chukkas to pose for our photographer. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Taking in her first polo match was, glowing in a yellow monarch butterfly-inspired outfit by Imprint, while Jessica Nkosi, who does love an equestrian event (“Where there is a horse you will find me,” she winked) looked regal in white.

Zozibini Tunzi posing for a picture at the Nedbank international Polo. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Also wearing Imprint was actress and singer Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane, who was given the task of singing both national anthems.

“Obviously a lot of nerves because singing the anthem is such a big responsibility, more so when you are singing two,” said the Rock Lefatshe and O a Lla songstress, who can be seen on our screens in the drama series Genesis.

Robert Marawa at the Nedbank International Polo in Inanda. Photo: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

From striking a wooden ball across the greens and on to hoping to strike it rich when your numbered balls come up tops.

Sizekhaya chair Moses Tembe and COO Fundi Sithebe at the launch of the new lottery operator in Rivonia. Photo: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

A year after the announcement, Sizekhaya Holdings, chaired by KZN businessman Moses Tembe, held a gathering at their Rivonia offices on Thursday afternoon it prepared to take over the running of the National Lottery on June 1.

This was an occasion long on speeches, and I lost count of the times “integrity”, “accountability” and “transparency” were mentioned (and so they should be) and where men and women in suits ruled.

However, it was thrilling to learn that this new operator, helmed by two women (Lebogang Ndadana as CEO and Fundi Sithebe as COO), will be offering up a fresh take on the game, including simpler options to buy your tickets but also, sigh, less chance of becoming an instant Patrice Motsepe (they’re limiting the amount of rollovers in exchange for “cascading wins” which will benefit more punters).

And the day’s MC, Mr Lotto Man himself, Nimrod Nkosi, looks set to be able to put on his sparkly suits again because the live lotto draws are set to make a comeback.

This week, the entertainment and media world said goodbye to Maria McCloy, who passed away on May 12 from heart failure. Many recognised this fiercely proud African with a penchant for red lipstick as a narrator, loudhailer and shaper of local culture, but I would also like to recognise my friend Maria as an invisible hand in helping to shape the coverage of cultural events in this column.

Hardly a week went by without Maria popping up on WhatsApp with an invite or alert about an upcoming festival or launch. I would decline as often as I would accept, and when I did, I needn’t ask before the info I needed would come streaming in. Who was going to be there, what to expect, WhatsApps would come thick and fast. Yes, Maria was the reason I activated disappearing messages on my WhatsApp because my phone memory was rapidly depleting.

She was never pushy or overbearing. Sunday mornings would greet me with a simple “Thank you” or “That was funny” when the coverage landed.

Maria was always there, and it’s going to take a long time to get used to not getting those messages or walking into a room and not catching a glimpse of her out of the corner of my eye.