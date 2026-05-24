Inside the Unity Soweto Concert with Marah Louw and Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse

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There are certain concerts that exist beyond music. Woodstock comes to mind – the slapdash concert held in 1969, at which half a million young people gathered on a dairy farm in upstate New York to prove that music could briefly suspend the usual laws of politics, class and war. Or when Queen took the stage at Live Aid in 1985. Their set lasted just 21 minutes but it was one of the most electrifying live performances in music history. Closer to home, we had The Concert in the Park, when a large crowd of music lovers gathered at Ellis Park in 1985 to watch Marah Louw, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, PJ Powers and many others perform together.

Twenty-two bands played and raised over R450,000 for Operation Hunger in a pivotal anti-apartheid, integrated music event attended by over 100,000 people. These kinds of events become civic memory, history with a bassline. It was a mass act of optimism in the middle of a country still formally committed to apartheid, still tearing itself apart with laws, violence and fear. Forty years later, two of the artists who stood on that stage, Marah Louw and Sipho Mabuse, are trying to summon that spirit again.

The Unity Soweto Concert 2026 will take place on June 14 at Orlando Stadium, produced by the pair in partnership with the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The line-up already reads like a hall of fame of South African music: PJ Powers, Juluka, Blondie Makhene, alongside Mabuse and Louw themselves. There will be younger acts too — because nostalgia, useful as it is, doesn’t appeal to the young quite like it does to the toppies.

Marah Louw will perform at the Unity concert (Supplied)

But when you sit with Louw and Mabuse, it becomes clear that this concert isn’t just about revisiting the past. It’s also about correcting amnesia.

“It’s a dream I still have that South Africa can be really united,” says Louw. “But sometimes I have a feeling that it’s slipping away from us.” She says this like somebody seeing cracks appear in the walls of a beloved family home.

Louw and Mabuse meet me at 1947 restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, one of their favourites, where the conversation moves with the unpredictability of jazz: from hip replacements to apartheid, from church choirs to Count Basie, from poorly organised festivals to the moral collapse of nations. Louw, now 73, is still gloriously alive to the absurdities of being famous. She tells me about a stranger who pulled her ear in the Sandton Convention Centre restrooms to inspect where her supposed facelift scars were hidden.

“She says, ‘Marah, I want to see where they tucked for your facelift.’ I said, ‘Where they tucked what?’” She still looks like she could be in her forties, and her laugh is still as mischievous as a schoolgirl’s and as raucous as a fat tenor’s.

There is something really reassuring about both of them. Despite unquestionably being South African music royalty, they’re two of the warmest people I know. They still seem delighted by humanity, despite all evidence suggesting they perhaps shouldn’t be.

Louw speaks about asking for her own hip bone back after surgery so she could properly bury it rather than let it be incinerated. “I’m no longer the full Monty,” she says cheerfully. “I’ve got a foreign object in my body.” She laughs, and I realise that her ability to move effortlessly between the profound and ridiculous might just be the reason why she survived the South African entertainment industry at all.

The original Concert in the Park brought together black and white audiences in ways considered politically dangerous at the time. Both artists remember the shock less as a political moment than as a physical sensation.

“When I walked on stage, I wanted to turn around because the stadium was so packed,” says Louw. “The spirit was amazing. People of all races were holding hands and singing together. I thought, ‘Are we really here?’”

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 27: Sipho Hotstix Mabuse during the Don Laka 50th Anniversary Tour at the State Theatre on May 27, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Don Laka celebrated 50 years as an author, history scholar, composer, musician and producer. (Oupa Bopape)

Mabuse remembers something stranger still: disbelief. “Is this real?” he says. “Are we seeing the South Africa that we all hoped for together? Or are we imagining it?”

Memory has a tendency to ameliorate difficult times, but neither artist romanticises apartheid. What they miss isn’t the ridiculous laws that tried to minimise their lives (but never could). They miss the collective purpose. During apartheid, musicians understood themselves as cultural combatants. Songs mattered. Lyrics mattered. Performance mattered.

“Musicians were conscious and politicised,” says Mabuse. “The arts community has always been central to conscientising society.” Now, he says, society suffers from historical illiteracy. Young people inherit freedom without understanding the machinery that once denied it.

“I was listening to a podcast with Thabo Mbeki,” Mabuse says, “and he said we, the parents, the adults, are responsible for the mess that’s happening because we never sit down and speak to our children – telling them what apartheid was about and why it was necessary to change it.”

He says that’s why the concert matters so much. It arrives during the 50th anniversary commemorations of the 1976 Soweto Uprising and 40 years after the original Concert in the Park. It’s both celebration and warning: remember how fragile unity actually is.

UNITY: PJ Powers

Louw is particularly animated about the venue itself. “Soweto is the capital of South Africa,” she says. Orlando Stadium carries political ghosts, she tells me. June 16 lives in its atmosphere. The streets around it witnessed the uprising that altered the moral legitimacy of apartheid globally. The symbolism, she insists, is deliberate. “That’s where the children were marching,” Louw says softly.

The concert itself will mix genres — jazz, maskandi, amapiano, Afro-fusion, pop — but its underlying reason for being is philosophical rather than musical: shared culture still matters in this increasingly fragmented country and increasingly fractured world.

Mabuse worries deeply about the erosion of artistic infrastructure in South Africa. He speaks passionately about the lack of arts education, the tendency to treat music as an extracurricular luxury rather than part of building a nation. “If you want to grow a society,” he says, “you must teach a combination of all the things that are related. Arts develop the soul.”

He’s particularly outraged about how poorly South Africa rewards the musicians who helped soundtrack the nation. “The musicians should be paid for the inheritance they’ve given to the country,” he says. “Everybody celebrates their success, but what do they actually have to show for it?”

Over a delicious lunch, the conversation drifts often towards the dead: Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu. Louw remembers Makeba arriving unannounced at her house carrying trays of food. Mabuse remembers producing Makeba’s album “Welela”. They speak of these figures not as icons but as wonderful – and naughty – family members.

“We had such treasures,” Louw sighs.

Everybody can wake up tomorrow and form a political party just to make money. We could too. Marah and Sipho’s The Hot Party. — Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse

But of course, the dangerous part of national memory projects is the sentimentality. What prevents the Unity Concert from becoming merely nostalgic is the uncomfortable truth underlining it: South Africa’s unity does feel less certain now than it did in 1994. The two icons speak of political fragmentation, their corruption fatigue, the economic despair of so many and even digital tribalism. “Now unity is slipping away somehow,” Louw says again. “Everybody can wake up tomorrow and form a political party just to make money.”

Mabuse laughs. “We could too. Marah and Sipho’s The Hot Party.”

He jokes but the next sentence reveals his genuine anxiety. “We don’t have a great leader amongst us anymore,” he says. “Someone to powerfully convince everybody to come together and say: this is our country, this is our future.”

Which is perhaps why musicians once again find themselves being asked to speak up and manifest change. Music can’t fix a nation or erase inequality or corruption or cynicism. But it can temporarily remind people that they belong to one another. In a way, like Louw and Mabuse, who met at Orlando West High School and have travelled parallel roads ever since.

There is a moment during the interview when Louw describes Mandela choosing her personally to perform shortly after his release from prison. “There are certain people in life who set the whole world on fire,” she says. “As human beings, we should be allowed to choose a few of them to have forever.”

Maybe that’s what this concert really is: an attempt to briefly hold onto the people, ideals and spirit South Africa seems to be losing. It’s a day when we can stand together, like our parents’ generation did, and revel in the talented voices, music and memories of that potential to be great – that old South African magic, summoned one more time.

• The Unity Soweto Concert 2026 takes place on June 14 at the Orlando Stadium.