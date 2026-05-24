‘The Punisher’, ‘The Bear’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

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John Bernthal in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill'.

If you have 1 hour

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL — Disney+

Jon Bernthal returns for a stand-alone, blood-soaked, bullet-spattered, existential-rage-fuelled outing as Marvel’s dark mercenary, Frank Castle. The sequel showcases the actor’s particular talents for brooding action antiheroes.

If you have 1 hour

GARY — Disney+

Jon Bernthal is again at the centre of this standalone flashback episode of Emmy-winning drama The Bear. In Gary, Bernthal is Mikey, tormented elder brother of Carmen, still hustling on the cold streets of Chicago in the company of best friend and luckless loser Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). A chamber piece carried by excellent performances, it’s filled with the mix of dark humour, regret and anxiety that have made the show such a hit.

If you have 100 minutes

TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN: GHOST WAR — Prime Video

John Krasinski reprises his role as Tom Clancy’s patriotic CIA warrior for this spinoff film from the Prime Video series, in which Ryan and his former colleagues must reunite to stop an evil villain from using their past to destroy their lives.

If you have 2 hours

MAXIMUM PLEASURE GUARANTEED — Apple TV+

Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson star in this black comedy thriller series in which a lonely fact-checker finds solace in an online relationship with a man who virtually satisfies all her needs, only to become embroiled in a dark digital underworld when she’s blackmailed and decides to take her own revenge.

If you have 8 hours

THE BOROUGHS — Netflix

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers executive produce this supernatural series which features a star-studded cast that includes Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman and Geena Davis. A group of residents at a seemingly idyllic retirement home must band together to stop a dark force from stealing their most valuable asset — time.