‘World War II with Tom Hanks’ brings nuance to conflict

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Tom Hanks has a long-standing fascination with history — particularly the moral and mechanical machinery of World War 2. His deep interest has shaped not just his filmography, but his identity as a storyteller. As the star of Saving Private Ryan he seemed to absorb the plot and the character. That performance, raw and exhausted, set the tone for what would become a decades-long engagement with the war, from producing and appearing in Band of Brothers and The Pacific, to commander of a destroyer in Greyhound. For Hanks, the Second World War is a question that keeps demanding new answers.

An alarming reality of modern life is how little history many young people seem to know — not dates and treaties necessarily, but context, consequence, the chain reaction between action and catastrophe. History has become something flattened into memes, slogans and TikTok infographics, stripped of nuance and moral complexity. And when societies stop teaching history properly, or worse, stop valuing it, they inevitably begin rehearsing its darkest instincts all over again. You can see it now on American university campuses, where students — often passionate and sincere — chant slogans about conflicts whose historical roots they barely understand, reducing generations of suffering and political complexity into binaries of good and evil.

As history teaches us, ignorance, when mixed with outrage and tribal belonging, has always been combustible. The 20th century proved repeatedly that hatred becomes easiest to manufacture when history is forgotten, simplified or selectively edited to suit the mood of the moment.

Tom Hanks, in his way, tries to rectify this in the form of World War II with Tom Hanks, a 20-part documentary series produced by The HISTORY Channel and screening globally across more than 200 territories. It premieres locally on The HISTORY Channel Africa (DStv 186) on 26 May at 21:05 — part of an ambitious simultaneous broadcast strategy designed to reach nearly 400-million households.

Tom Hanks hosts and narrates new HISTORY Channel documentary series (Supplied)

The premise is exhaustive. Across 20 episodes, the series revisits the entire arc of the war — from the shock of Germany’s invasion of Poland beginning on September 1 1939, to the uneasy emergence of the atomic age and the Cold War. The Battles are covered — Stalingrad, Normandy, the Atlantic, the Pacific — and so are the more “behind the scenes” moments: espionage, codebreaking, industrial production, civilian endurance. It is, as Hanks himself suggests, an attempt at a “360°” view of a conflict that’s usually just reduced to its most cinematic moments.

Hanks says: “During my formative years, every single adult in my life would make references to two words: ‘The War’. The lasting effects of WWII on the world and my own family was not lost on me.”

The war is something Hanks says he grew up inside, even decades after its end — a lingering presence in language, memory and behaviour, so his interest has solidity about it.

The focus on consequence — on what the war did to people, not just what people did in the war — shapes the tone of the series. The documentary leans into the ambiguity and the prolonged uncertainty that defined the period. It’s not just about key historical figures and heroics. Hanks has spoken about how people lived for years “held in stasis”, suspended in a conflict with no clear endpoint. It is a useful corrective to the retrospective clarity we tend to impose on history.

But why revisit this war again now, and at such scale? The answer, according to Hanks, lies in behaviour. The series, he suggests, offers a “yardstick for who we are” — a way of examining how individuals and nations respond under extreme pressure.

Heather Jones, Chief Creative Officer EMEA and General Manager UK at Hearst Networks, frames it strategically. “World War II with Tom Hanks is a landmark series with deep relevance across all our markets,” she says, and it’s told at a moment when the lessons of the past feel less settled than they once did.

The scale of the production reflects that ambition. Produced by A+E Factual Studios and Nutopia, in association with Hanks’ and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, the series brings together historians, archival material and contemporary storytelling techniques. The involvement of The National WWII Museum adds an additional layer of authority, grounding the story in established scholarship while allowing for new interpretation.

What distinguishes this project from previous iterations — and there have been many — is not necessarily its content, but its insistence on breadth. It tries to encompass all the stories from all angles.

That approach is risky. Totality can tip into overload and 20 episodes is a lot in an era defined by short attention spans. But the length shows impressive commitment and a reluctance to compress a complex, global conflict into a digestible narrative.

Hanks is aware of the tension. His stated aim is to tell “this important piece of history in its entirety”. Of course, no series can fully contain a war of this magnitude — but it does offer a framework — a way of organising every side’s story into something universally comprehensible.

The value of such a project isn’t to give definitive answers, but to sustain the question. To return to the same set of events, from different angles, to try understand them — and ourselves. Perhaps understanding will bring a prevention of a repeat performance.

∗ World War II with Tom Hanks premiers on The HISTORY Channel Africa (DStv 186) on May 26 at 21:05