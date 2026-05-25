Chef Warren Mendes returns to his roots with an award-winning journey across South Africa

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Warren Mendes left South Africa as a teenager in 1999. After many different careers and endeavours, he became a chef and developed the concept of a new show called Food Trail — a culinary journey through South Africa with Mendes as the guide. From this, Food Trail South Africa the book was born — and it won the 2025 Gourmand Award for Best Celebrity Chef Cookbook in the World. It invites us to savour the vibrant flavours and diverse dishes discovered on the renowned chef’s gastronomic expedition through the country. From bustling markets to hidden kitchens, his cookbook unveils his take on authentic local recipes. We asked him a few questions.

'Food Trail South Africa' by Warren Mendes (Penguin Random House SA)

Q: How did your own food journey begin?

Since a kid, I was always interested in cooking (and eating of course!). Growing up in South Africa, food was always tied to gathering, laughter and connection — whether it was a braai with family, a curry bubbling away for friends or one of my mom’s comfort dishes during the week. That passion grew but I actually went to university and studied accounting and economics — I know, not the usual path for a chef! After a few years working in the corporate world at Deloitte, I decided I had to follow my passion, and at the age of 24 I left my corporate job to train at Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, Paris and London — and I have never looked back!

Q: You left with your family to stay in Australia in 1999. What led you back to South Africa?

Ever since moving to Australia, my family have always maintained a connection to the country, returning almost every year. I am one who believes that your heart can be in more than one place — just because Australia was my home, it did not mean that South Africa still didn’t hold a huge part of my heart. Having built my food career overseas, I came up with the concept to do a show about me returning to my roots and rediscovering the dishes I grew up with, but also to explore the flavours and cultures I hadn’t experienced before as a chef overseas. I worked a lot with the South African Tourism office in Australia, and they supported me to create the series.

Q: You write that South Africa is largely responsible for bringing new flavours to the Western world. Could you elaborate on that.

South Africa’s food culture has been shaped by centuries of migration and the trade routes of the world. Cape Town began as a key stopover on the Spice Route between Europe and the East before the Suez Canal existed, bringing together flavours and people from India, South East Asia, Europe and across Africa. So, South Africa played a vital part in bringing huge spice and eastern flavours to the Western world. I also love how a lot of South Africans have taken spices from the West and done incredible things, even broken the rules, all in the name of flavour.

Q: How did the show Food Trail come about?

I was working as the food editor of Delicious magazine in Australia and ... did a lot of travel and writing. I got to know the South African Tourism office in Australia as a collaborator on their media trips promoting South Africa to Australians. At the same time, I was also working with Channel 10 (a large local [Australian] TV station) and a production company called Projucer. I came up with the concept, and with the support of all of those parties, we produced the show. A false start with Covid, but as soon as those gates opened in 2022, we were off to South Africa filming Season 1. This April, I just returned from filming Season 4. The show is now screened in many counties all over the world.

Behind the scenes on 'Food Trail: South Africa' (Penguin Random House SA)

Q: How do you research where and who to shoot?

Research is a huge part of the process and one that I really love. We speak to chefs, home cooks, hospitality organisations, producers, and locals across the country in the months leading up to the show. There are lots of late nights in Oz on video calls to South Africa, but we get to uncover some amazing places and people in the research process. A lot of it is organic too, and decided on the ground. A lot of the chefs or people I work with on camera are collaborated with when we meet them for the first time. It is a show about real people and stories, and many of the guests have never been on TV before. I love the spontaneity of it too — which is possible when we have a solid structure to produce the show.

Q: What is the most easiest and difficult part of shooting Food Trail: South Africa?

We have a brilliant crew who make the show the most incredible thing to work on. Half of the crew are local to South Africa and the other half are based overseas (although we all actually have family connections in South Africa). Of course, it’s also easy to shoot brilliant locations and brilliant food — and I have a large appetite which helps ... The hardest part is the unpredictability of filming in real and remote locations. Apart from the weather, we shoot all over the country, and have to just make it work sometimes in terms of weather, ingredients, props, timing, etc. We once had a batch of koeksisters ruined by sudden rain while filming in Pretoria, and just had to start filming again.

Q: What is the one ingredient that is essential in your pantry?

Sea salt flakes — the best finisher to any sweet or savoury recipe, but if we are talking non-staple, I would say a good masala or curry powder mix. A good masala can make the most incredible meal with ease. Think of cooking onions in a little oil, followed by garlic and then a good masala – all you need is some coconut cream, chicken, veg, and you have an epic meal! I have my own “Mendes Masala” recipe in the book, which is so great to batch up.

Warren Mendes (Penguin Random House SA)

Q: Are there plans to do another series set somewhere else?

We have just returned from filming Season 4 of Food Trail: South Africa — so after the current season you are watching, there will be another three seasons to catch up on! I don’t see us stopping — there are so many stories and places to discover in South Africa — so hopefully we will be doing this interview again for Food Trail: South Africa Season 25!

Q: What are some of the biggest lessons you learnt from other South African cooks?

One of the biggest lessons I learnt is that simplicity and generosity are two of the most powerful ingredients. So many South African cooks don’t overcomplicate things, but they still cook with big bold flavour. Every cook has their own version of a dish, and that’s what makes food culture so special and alive.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring chefs/TV chefs?

My advice would be to continuously learn from other people — and not just other chefs. Home cooks hold some incredible flavour power. I would also say, stay true to your flavour and don’t try copy anyone else — then success will come. Travel if you can, and connect with people to broaden your palate and understanding. Above all, be yourself!

Q: How did it feel to win the 2025 Gourmand Award for Best Celebrity Chef Cookbook in the World?

Winning the award was incredibly surreal and a moment I will never forget. The book is deeply personal because it celebrates South Africa, and because it sprouted from the TV show — which is the best job in the world. To get recognised on a global stage was something incredible not just for me, but also for all those who contributed to the book and show.

Q: Do you have a favourite South African dish?

For me it is always Bobotie — and it’s the first recipe in my cookbook for that very reason. To me it reflects South African food — blending flavours and spice from across the world into one comforting dish. And if it’s sweet, it’s a milk tart.

*Food Trail South Africa by Warren Mendes is published by Penguin Books

Food Trail: South Africa airs Sundays at 11.30 on Food Network, DStv 175. (until June 21)

Warren shares his favourite recipe with us:

Warren Mendes' favourite South African dish is bobotie (Penguin Random House SA)

BOBOTIE

This Cape Malay recipe showcases the fusion of European, African and Asian flavours to create an incredibly flavourful dish. Think of it as South Africa’s answer to cottage pie — except this is a version packed with flavour and spice. I have very fond memories of eating this whenever I visit the Prinsloo family farm – and it’s exactly the type of dish that celebrates people around a table. You adjust it as you like, adding some tomato-and-onion pickle if you like some zing, or chutney if you want more sweetness. Spread on the table with yellow rice, and it becomes a rainbow meal for a Rainbow Nation.

SERVES: 4–6

Ingredients:

2 slices white bread, crusts removed

1½ cups (375ml) full-cream milk

50g unsalted butter

2 brown onions, finely chopped

8 curry leaves (about 1 handful)

2 bay leaves, plus extra on the stem to decorate

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

1 tbsp very finely chopped ginger

2 tbsp mild curry powder (like Madras)

¼ cup tomato paste

2 tbsp Mrs Ball’s fruit chutney, plus extra to serve

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1kg beef mince (not lean)

⅓ cup sultanas or raisins

⅓ cup slivered almonds, toasted and chopped

2 eggs

¼ tsp ground turmeric yellow rice topped with fried curry leaves to serve

QUICK PICKLE SALAD

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 Mediterranean cucumber, chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Method:

I use a deep ovenproof frying pan for this recipe as a one-pot wonder. However, the mince filling can be cooked first in a regular pan and then transferred to a 2–2.5l baking dish to bake the custard on top.