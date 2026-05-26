How the Baby Yoda movie avoided a bellyflop at box office

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A scene from season 3 of the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'The Mandalorian'.

Baby Yoda brought crowds to movie theatres over the US Memorial Day weekend, putting the Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu on track to collect roughly $165m (about R2.69bn) around the globe, distributor Walt Disney said on Sunday.

The movie topped box office charts in the US and Canada, where it was expected to bring in about $102m. That would edge above pre-weekend forecasts for Friday through Monday but rank as the smallest opening for any Star Wars film under Disney.

The new film cost much less to make than other Star Wars instalments, setting a lower bar for profitability.

Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars movie in seven years, tells the story of a helmeted bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his small, green sidekick nicknamed Baby Yoda. The duo debuted on television in the Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian in 2019 and made Baby Yoda a pop culture sensation.

The Mandalorian and Grogu in Lucasfilm's new flick. (Lucasfilm LTD)

Putting the character on the big screen will help jump-start sales of Grogu toys and T-shirts, said Jeff Bock, senior box ​office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. More than 13-million Grogu toys were sold in the first two years after the TV series debuted.

“What Disney really wants this film to do is stabilise the Star Wars universe. I think this helps do that,” Bock said of the opening weekend numbers.

Disney put new Star Wars movies on hold after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker in order to re-evaluate its big-screen strategy. Executives concluded they had released too many Star Wars films in theatres too quickly.

Disney’s lowest-grossing Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, brought in $103m over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend and was considered a flop.

Rotta the Hutt. (Photo by Francois Duhamel.)

The Grogu movie, however, had a smaller production budget than most other movies, costing about $165m to make rather than the typical $300m-plus.

Audiences were more enthusiastic about Grogu than critics. Verified moviegoers gave the movie an 89% positive score, compared with 62% of critics, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Star Wars debuted in 1977 and became one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, with more than $10bn in global ticket sales.

Disney purchased the franchise from creator George Lucas in 2012. The next movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring Ryan Gosling, is ​scheduled to hit cinemas May 2027.

Reuters