TECH REVIEW | Minimalist and bold new entry from Bowers & Wilkins

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Sound: ★★★★★

Build: ★★★★

Value for money: ★★★

Comfort: ★★

Overall: ★★★★

To audiophiles, mentioning Bowers & Wilkins often triggers an almost emotional reaction, and for good reason. The British speaker brand has long straddled the line between functional technology and art, consistently producing products that deliver on aesthetics and sound quality. So I was eager to try their latest offering, the Px7 S3 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

True to form, the headphones look like a modern designer’s sketch brought to life. Minimalist yet bold, they combine interesting materials with a distinctly premium feel. At one point, I genuinely wondered whether I should wear them or display them on a shelf beside a coffee table book on exotic cars.

Eventually, curiosity won. I put them on, downloaded the app, and queued up the tracks I use to stress-test audio quality. The result was immediately impressive. Whether handling sharp highs or deep, punchy bass, the Px7 S3 delivered sound that was clear, controlled, and never overwhelming.

Very few brands manage that balance. Some headphones push bass so aggressively it becomes exhausting, while others make high frequencies so sharp they leave you reaching for silence afterwards. These are products trying to be everything to everyone, often forgetting what headphones should really be: a personal sound companion.

I won’t bore you with technical jargon about drivers, Bluetooth codecs or harmonic distortion figures. You can find those online or ask AI to generate a spec-heavy explanation tailored to confirm your existing opinion. What matters more is what it’s like to live with these headphones.

That experience, unfortunately, is bittersweet. I’m conflicted. These headphones are great, but I would not be doing my job if I don’t mention the most problematic thing about them that undid, for me, every great thing they offer. Some of you will accuse me of nitpicking, but when you’ve created such a good product, one thing can throw the user off.

The clamping force around the ears and jaw is far too tight. After about an hour, wearing them begins to feel less like listening to music and more like recovering from a mild concussion.

It’s like watching your favourite artist calling time on a career with a few more games to go. You watch them in enjoyment and intent but you know it will hurt as time goes on.

The Px7 S3 gets almost everything right. Intelligent features such as automatic pause when lifting an ear cup, adjustable noise-cancelling modes, intuitive app customisation and fast charging all work exactly as they should.

But there is one issue I simply cannot ignore. They are extremely uncomfortable. The clamping force around the ears and jaw is far too tight. After about an hour, wearing them begins to feel less like listening to music and more like recovering from a mild concussion. I gave them the benefit of the doubt and used them for extended periods over several weeks, hoping the fit would loosen slightly. It never did.

That discomfort ultimately undermines what is otherwise an exceptional pair of headphones.

Excellent sound and design, but comfort keeps them from true greatness.

TimesLIVE