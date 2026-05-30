The Golden Tortellino debuts in Sandton

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Joburg is a city that eats trends for breakfast. Restaurants arrive amid fanfare, spend a few seasons basking in Instagram glory, and quietly disappear before anyone can remember what the signature dish was. But somehow, incognito, inside the little Oaklands Shopping Centre, Tortellino d’Oro has survived for nearly four decades, outlasting the usual restaurant hype by consistently serving simple, delicious, Italian favourites.

It’s the sort of restaurant that people speak about possessively - “their restaurant”. The place where birthdays are celebrated, engagements toasted, children (including mine) delighted by gifts, a Kinder Egg Surprise from the owner, Caterina Bollini, and old friendships maintained over long lunches. For Joburgers, Tortellino d’Oro has become part of the furniture — and that furniture is tables draped in white linen and perfumed with garlic and parmesan.

Veal chops is a firm favourite dish at Tortellino. (Supplied)

Now, after almost 40 years of unerring consistency, the Bollini family is preparing for a big change: a second Tortellino d’Oro, opening in Sandton Gate under the stewardship of Caterina and her 22-year-old son, Lorenzo. For a family that’s spent decades carefully guarding a beloved institution, expansion is both exciting and a bit terrifying.

Caterina’s story begins, as many immigrant stories do, with homesickness.

The daughter of Italian parents, she spent part of her childhood in Bologna when her family returned to Italy after having spent a few years living in South Africa. Having been bitten by the “Africa bug”, her father never stopped longing for Joburg. She describes his attachment to South Africa as almost an illness — a persistent yearning that eventually drew the family back to the city.

Interior - Tortellino d'Oro restaurant. (Supplied)

In Bologna, Caterina had lived with her grandmother, a formidable home cook whose influence still shapes the restaurant today. Meals were not extravagant, but they were made entirely from scratch and Caterina attests that “they were always delicious”. They didn’t own a freezer, so shopping happened daily and freshly available ingredients dictated what was served. Lunch was eaten around a properly laid table at home before work resumed later in the afternoon.

“It was simply a way of life in Italy,” Caterina recalls.

When the family eventually returned to Joburg, they brought that philosophy with them. In 1986, they opened what would become Tortellino d’Oro, introducing South Africans to a version of Italian dining that now seems commonplace but was unusual at the time. Olive oils, regional Italian products, imported delicacies, and authentic northern Italian cooking were difficult to find in the city. The restaurant became a cultural ambassador as much as a business, and when Italian diplomats stationed in Pretoria craved a taste of home, they went to Tortellino d’Oro.

Pasta made by hand at Tortellino. (Supplied)

Many of the recipes served at Tortellino are still the same, inherited from Caterina’s grandmother. There are no fashionable reinventions or attempts to modernise classics or add clever touches. Tortellini are still made the traditional way. The menu reflects the cuisine of Bologna rather than generic pan-Italian cooking. Seasonal ingredients remain important. When artichokes arrive, they are immaculately presented. When panettone season comes around, customers queue for the imported Christmas cakes that have become a tradition of their own.

The restaurant’s famous tortellini — tiny, painstaking parcels of pasta which I watched being folded by hand by one of the restaurant’s longest-standing employees — remain one of its signature dishes. Watching them being made with love and care made me understand why authentic Italian cooking survives despite its labour-intensive nature.

Many of the staff have been there for decades. One employee, Petty Mahalefa, has worked with the family for 40 years. She arrived almost accidentally when someone failed to arrive for work, and Petty simply became part of the family. Today she speaks Italian and treats the restaurant with the fierce protectiveness of an owner.

Tortellini made by hand at the restaurant. (Supplied)

That feeling of family that you get at Tortellino, recognising familiar faces whenever you go to the deli or for a meal, is an important drawcard.

In a hospitality industry notorious for turnover, Tortellino has become a repository of memory. The same faces greet regular customers. The same recipes emerge from the kitchen. The same spotless white tablecloths appear every day.

The tastes of Tortellini d'Oro. (Supplied)

And yes, Caterina reiterates, the white tablecloths are non-negotiable.

She admits to being horrified by restaurants that have abandoned them. The new Sandton branch will feature proper linen and fabric napkins. Some traditions, she believes, are worth defending.

But the new restaurant isn’t just a duplicate.

Lorenzo, recently returned from studying law at the University of Exeter, has become the driving force behind the expansion. Like many young South Africans who leave expecting never to return, he discovered that home retained a stronger pull than he anticipated.

Ice cream expertly made on site. (Supplied)

More importantly, he loves food.

His enthusiasm helped persuade his mother to pursue a dream that had once belonged to her father. For years, Caterina’s dad had talked about opening a second restaurant. Financial realities and practical concerns always intervened. Now, with the original restaurant firmly established and a new generation eager to participate, the timing finally feels right.

The Sandton branch retains the food that made Tortellino d’Oro famous. The recipes won’t change. The philosophy won’t change. But there will be additions. More space. A larger deli. A dedicated cocktail bar curated by Lorenzo. Beautiful ceramics and carefully selected Italian imports. A touch more contemporary energy layered onto the familiar foundations.

“It will be a little bit more fun,” Caterina says.

Not different. Just evolved, which is a relief for the Tortellino die-hards. Restaurants often destroy themselves chasing reinvention. Tortellino d’Oro’s success has always come from knowing exactly what it is. Customers don’t arrive expecting something novel. They come for their favourites, done the same way every time.

Homemade spaghetti. (Supplied)

After the pandemic, Caterina briefly considered stepping back. She immersed herself in ceramics, travelled to Italy and explored other creative pursuits. But the restaurant was always there, her foundation, waiting for her. The pull of hospitality, family and tradition was, thankfully for us, impossible to escape.

Perhaps that is the secret ingredient behind Tortellino d’Oro’s longevity. Not authenticity, though there is plenty of that. Not consistency, though customers depend upon it. Not even excellent pasta dishes, magnificent malfatti, glorious veal or chicken paillard or homemade gelato.

It’s belonging.

For almost forty years, the restaurant has offered Joburg something increasingly scarce: permanence.

In a city that keeps demolishing and rebuilding its own identity, Tortellino d’Oro has become one of Joburg’s rare constants — and us Joburgers love it for that. The opening of a second restaurant is proof that excellent things are worth preserving, passing on, and sharing with the next generation.

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