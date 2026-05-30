WHAT’S ON | Going out

PLEASE, DON’T CALL ME MOFFIE
WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town
WHEN: June 2-6
After viewing a viral online video of a brutal homophobic attack in an unknown country, five men in their late 20s react and share their experiences growing up and grappling with identity and toxic masculinity in Cape Town. Following a successful run at various local festivals, the critically acclaimed one-man show, Please, don’t call me moffie, returns to Artscape for its official run. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.
MELVILLE ART MILE
WHERE: Various venues, Melville, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 4
The Melville Art Mile is a free monthly First Thursday evening event that activates galleries, markets, and creative spaces along 4th Avenue, 7th Street, and Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, creating a walking route of art, music, workshops, markets, and immersive experiences.
ENCOUNTERS SOUTH AFRICA INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL
WHERE: Cape Town (various venues), Johannesburg (various venues)
WHEN: June 4-14
Encounters South African International Documentary Festival is the country’s formative documentary event, screening contemporary South African and international features and short documentaries. Ticket prices are R90 per screening at all festival venues and can be bought via the festival’s website here.
031 THEATRE FESTIVAL
WHERE: Seabrooke’s Theatre, Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Road, Musgrave
WHEN: June 4-14
A rugby mad superfan; a teacher suspended from school; a woman growing old disgracefully; a Bollywood-loving roti-making wife; a little girl burdened by the pathological carelessness of her parents; a slew of women singers (Britney, Karen Carpenter, Alanis Morissette) — these are some of the characters one can meet at the fourth annual family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival. This year’s festival promises a vibrant celebration of South African theatre, featuring a dynamic mix of comedy, drama, music, and solo performance. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.
CELESTIAL PHINDILE
WHERE: Foxwood House, 13 5th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21
Celestial Phindile is a unique, interdisciplinary performance comprising of film, physical performance and sound. It explores the journey of Phindile and her pivotal moments. Created by Nompumelelo M., this one-woman show which blends the visual power of film with the physical performance dance and the resonance of ritual soundscapes. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.
PONTE CHALLENGE
WHERE: Ponte Tower, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 7
Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte Tower and up 948 stairs to an unbeatable view of the Joburg skyline. Get your heart racing; start in the core of this remarkable building and walk, crawl or run your way to the top before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R250 via Dlala Nje’s website.
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