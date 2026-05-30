WHAT’S ON | Going out

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Melville Art Mile is a monthly celebration of arts, culture and community, every First Thursday.

Written and directed by Zubayr Charles, and performed by Anzio September, 'Please, don't call me moffie' is running at the Artscape. (Artscape)

PLEASE, DON’T CALL ME MOFFIE

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: June 2-6

After viewing a viral online video of a brutal homophobic attack in an unknown country, five men in their late 20s react and share their experiences growing up and grappling with identity and toxic masculinity in Cape Town. Following a successful run at various local festivals, the critically acclaimed one-man show, Please, don’t call me moffie, returns to Artscape for its official run. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Melville Art Mile is a monthly celebration of arts, culture and community, every first Thursday. (Melville Art Mile)

MELVILLE ART MILE

WHERE: Various venues, Melville, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 4

The Melville Art Mile is a free monthly First Thursday evening event that activates galleries, markets, and creative spaces along 4th Avenue, 7th Street, and Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, creating a walking route of art, music, workshops, markets, and immersive experiences.

The 10-day event — Africa's premier documentary festival — will feature screenings, masterclasses, and Q&A sessions. (Encounters SA International Documentary Film Festival)

ENCOUNTERS SOUTH AFRICA INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL

WHERE: Cape Town (various venues), Johannesburg (various venues)

WHEN: June 4-14

Encounters South African International Documentary Festival is the country’s formative documentary event, screening contemporary South African and international features and short documentaries. Ticket prices are R90 per screening at all festival venues and can be bought via the festival’s website here.

Patrick Kenny, Toni Morkel, Aaron McIlroy and Shannon Kenny are a few performers participating in this year's 031 Theatre fest. (Shelley Kjonstad)

031 THEATRE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Seabrooke’s Theatre, Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Road, Musgrave

WHEN: June 4-14

A rugby mad superfan; a teacher suspended from school; a woman growing old disgracefully; a Bollywood-loving roti-making wife; a little girl burdened by the pathological carelessness of her parents; a slew of women singers (Britney, Karen Carpenter, Alanis Morissette) — these are some of the characters one can meet at the fourth annual family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival. This year’s festival promises a vibrant celebration of South African theatre, featuring a dynamic mix of comedy, drama, music, and solo performance. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.

'Celestial Phindile': a multidisciplinary work of grief, grace and African womanhood. (Nompumelelo M.)

CELESTIAL PHINDILE

WHERE: Foxwood House, 13 5th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Celestial Phindile is a unique, interdisciplinary performance comprising of film, physical performance and sound. It explores the journey of Phindile and her pivotal moments. Created by Nompumelelo M., this one-woman show which blends the visual power of film with the physical performance dance and the resonance of ritual soundscapes. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Conquer Ponte from its core to apex! (Gallo Images / Nelius Rademan)

PONTE CHALLENGE

WHERE: Ponte Tower, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 7

Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte Tower and up 948 stairs to an unbeatable view of the Joburg skyline. Get your heart racing; start in the core of this remarkable building and walk, crawl or run your way to the top before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R250 via Dlala Nje’s website.