US R&B star Peabo Bryson dead at 75

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The entertainment industry is shocked at the death of Peabo Bryson. His family announced that he passed away shortly after suffering from a stroke. The singer is famed for his Disney soundtrack songs A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast.

Grammy winner Celine Dion, who collaborated with him on the latter song, said “his incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance”.

Comedian and TV personality Loni Love shared that she had worked closely with Bryson recently and that his legacy would continue to touch countless lives.

Fellow R&B singer Kenny Latimore called Bryson “one of the greatest voices our genre has ever known” on his Instagram.

Good Times star Bern Nadette Stanis shared a throwback picture of her and Bryson.

Bryson’s career began in the 60s and he scored great acclaim with songs like Can You Stop the Rain? and I’m So Into You. He won two Grammys and sang on two Oscar-winning songs.

His song for the Aladdin movie with Regina Belle became the first for an animated film to hit the top spot on Billboard’s hot 100 — a record they would hold until Encanto would dethrone them in 2022.

Bryson also performed the song at the first Miss SA pageant to allow black entrants where Jacqui Mofokeng would walk away the victor.