SPOTLIGHT | The universe’s ‘Masters’ are back, big screen scary stuff and local YouTube sensation goes global

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week Spotlight looks in on the universe’s Masters action reboot, an outrageous parody world of scary movies and local YouTube sensation Kim Jayde, who is kicking it up on television screens.

By the power of Grayskull, the legendary Masters of the Universe return to the big screen. Prince Adam is back in Eternia to embrace his destiny as He-Man, battling forces of evil threatening his home. From Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight, this live-action adventure stars big-name actors including Idris Elba, Jared Leto, Camila Mendes and Nicholas Galitzine, and is at cinemas and IMAX.

One of South Africa’s YouTube success sensations is kicking it up a notch with a third season of her broadcast edition, blowing up TV screens with celebrity interviews, fashion, streetwear culture and inspiring stories from big names in entertainment. Kickin’ It With Kim Jayde is expanding beyond South Africa into global creative hubs including New York and Los Angeles. This is her biggest season yet. Catch it on Bravo Africa 9 (DStv channel 124) and don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Jayde this week.

Comedy meets horror again in Scary Movie 6, as a generation of films shaping the past decade are now officially on notice in this parody. Hits such as M3GAN, The Nun, Smile, Sinners and even superhero movies are all in the firing line to solve who Ghostface is. Director Michael Tiddes reunites with the Wayans brothers alongside Anna Faris, Regina Hall and more. At cinemas, D-BOX and 4DX.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win an exclusive Masters of the Universe merchandise hamper by answering a question.

merchandise hamper by answering a question. Answer a question to win a Bravo Africa (DStv channel 124) hamper.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by June 12 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.