First ‘Big Brother’ winner gets real about rebuilding life after blowing prize money

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Mandla Hlatshwayo talks to the Sunday Times about his way to recovery as he picks up his life. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Pulling long shifts in a pizza takeaway joint amid the smell of wood and melting mozzarella wasn’t how Mandla Hlatshwayo envisioned his life when he won the first Big Brother Mzansi 12 years ago.

Having become a household name and with prize money of R1m, he thought he was set for life.

Today he is being inducted as a junior manager at a fast-food outlet — and he still claims he only ever received R600,000 of his expected payout.

“It was probably a month to get the funds, so in between that time you are meeting with financial advisers, planning what to do. Finally, the money comes into the account, and you’re like, ‘How many zeros are there? It’s not six.’ I got R600,000 and something. So I cannot honour the financial obligations that I had made.

“But I think, for me, it was not being informed prior [to the payment] what I was actually going to get,” he told the Sunday Times. “Ten, 12 years later, still [people say], ‘Here’s this idiot who finished a million.’”

The plan was to put all the money away and let it accumulate interest, but instead he bought a R180,000 house at the Vaal, a VW Polo Vivo car, renovated his mother’s house, bought music and recorded music videos.

There were just a bunch of things that didn’t go according to the initial plan

“What I did wrong is how I reacted when I eventually got [the money]. I ended up going on Facebook, being as crass as possible. And a lot of my fans were not the same towards me because it’s like, ‘What happened to that humble guy?’ And now, should I really be crying about the R400k? But an agreement is an agreement.

“Now it’s like, instead of doing this thing that would have had a solid return, you are doing all these other things that are basically just sucking out money. As much as buying a car was a good thing, it’s not an asset. I bought a house, but it still needed to be fixed up, and I ended up selling it eventually.

“There were just a bunch of things that didn’t go according to the initial plan. There are personal obligations such as commitments as a brother, as a father, and sometimes it’s obligations that we put upon ourselves. Obligations such as, if I have the money, why not touch up where I can? And there were too many projects that I was also trying to get started at the time.”

While he may have regrets about the money, Hlatshwayo hit the jackpot with love. During the competition, he met Lexi van Niekerk, with whom he now has two children, but the relationship ended after 10 years.

“It was one of those things where two people had something nice at some point and it ends. She’s still a great mom to my boys. But I don’t want that to be the only reason that we’re together or we relate.”

As a father of three, Hlatshwayo said his venture into retail is simply him stepping up to provide for his family.

“It’s just one of those things where life calls you to life. But I’ve been working for the longest time. Hospitality was one of those things that I said, ‘If this ... doesn’t work out, I’d be willing to try that.’”

After winning the competition, Hlatshwayo scored a reality TV show called Mandla & Lexi on Mzansi Magic. While that chapter might have closed, he still hopes to return to television and release music again.

“None of that money went on drugs or funny things. That’s the one thing I’m actually able to thank God for. My mother’s house is still standing; I still have a bunch of memories from the things I did with it.

“If you come from a poverty mindset, you are definitely going to go back to poverty, so that’s why I wanted to put the money away and have it give me something little by little.

“People forget that with TV you are hot for today, and then there’s another hot guy. So, as much as I’d like to go back to the television space, maybe television doesn’t want me back. Because you go to auditions, you do all these things that you need to do to get back into the media space, but you don’t get the response that says this is the right way to go about it. I want to present.”

Mzansi Magic did not respond to questions from the Sunday Times about the outstanding R400,000 payment at the time of publishing.