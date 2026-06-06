What’s On -Going Out

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CALITZDORP EXPRESSED FESTIVAL

WHERE: Calitzdorp Tourism Bureau, 1 Van Riebeek St, Calitzdorp

WHEN: June 12-14

A lively mix of wine and olive tastings, delicious meals at quirky venues, eclectic art, historical walks, picnics in the Groenfontein Valley, visits to the newly created brewery — these are just a few of the diverse activities that will keep you wanting more at the 2026 Calitzdorp Expressed Festival. Tickets are available from R350 via Quicket.

Inspired by Jacques Offenbach’s classic comic operetta, this dazzling production set in the 1920’s features flapper girls, Mafia henchmen, can-can dancers, and a glamorous penthouse swimming pool for the Gods. (Cape Town City Ballet)

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: June 12-21

With choreography by Veronica Paeper and original designs by Peter Cazalet, this ballet is a riotous romp through love, mischief, and divine chaos. When Eurydice runs off with Pluto, Orpheus is thrilled, but meddling gods and a nightclub underworld ensure hilarity and spectacle. A timeless crowd-pleaser, this production promises pure entertainment and unforgettable fun. Tickets are available from R225 via Webtickets.

'Midnight in Parys' is directed by award-winning Bobby Heaney, starring Paul Slabolepszy and Bianca Amato. (Montecasino Theatre)

MIDNIGHT IN PARYS

WHERE: Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre, Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 12-July 12﻿

Paul Slabolepszy’s new play, Midnight in Parys, is coming to the Studio Theatre at Montecasino. Set in a diner in Parys, we meet two life-beaten characters — one running from the past and the other facing a future they can’t escape. It’s just before midnight and tensions are high as preconceived notions are cast aside and hard truths exposed. In true Slabolepszy style, it’s edge-of-the-seat intrigue that will keep audiences guessing right up until the explosive ending. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Freshlyground’s new lead vocalist 20-year-old Mbali Makhoba. (Supplied)

FRESHLYGROUND & CONGO COWBOYS

WHERE: St Francis Brewing Company, 171 Saint Francis Dr, St Francis Bay

WHEN: June 13

The Congo meets the Deep South in a gritty exploration of Americana and ol’ timey ditties, with banjo and bluesy bass lines from boys in leather. It’s fire and hell, wine and chicken pie, murder in the pines. After a five-year hiatus, one of South Africa’s most beloved bands, Freshlyground, announce their return to the music scene with new lead vocalist Mbali Makhoba. Known for their distinctive fusion of African and contemporary styles, Freshlyground are embarking on an exciting new chapter. Makhoba brings her powerful, soulful voice and dynamic stage presence to the group, marking a significant evolution in the band’s celebrated journey. Tickets are available from R240 via Quicket.