What’s On - Going Out

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEXTGEN RISING YOUTH DAY CELEBRATION

WHERE: Ubuntu Kraal, 11846 Senokoanyana Street, Orlando West, Soweto

WHEN: June 16

Join the Nhlanhla Tshabalala Foundation this Youth Day for a powerful celebration of youth, purpose, talent, and community at the NextGen Rising Youth Day Celebration: Celebrating Youth. Inspiring Change. Building A Drug-Free Future. This safe space for youths and families has live music and dance performances, youth empowerment talks and panel discussions, sports activities and games, creative arts and talent showcase on the programme. Tickets are available from R50 via Computicket.

From classical ballet to contemporary and beyond, the Artscape Theatre will come alive with energy, rhythm, and breath-taking artistry in 'Centre Stage'. (Instagram: Cape Town City Ballet (@capetowncityballet))

CENTRE STAGE — DANCING INTO OUR FUTURE

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: June 16

With ambassadorship from Cape Town City Ballet’s retired principal dancer Laura Bosenberg, Centre Stage will bring together over 300 young dancers-in-training and full-time students who will present 20 different pieces of choreography, ranging from classical ballet to jazz, musical theatre, and African contemporary. These young dancers come together to honour the Cape Town City Ballet’s past, its present, and to dance into its future. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets or Artscape Dial-a-Seat: 021-421-7695.

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Season will reach its coda on June 18. (valAdamson)

KZN PHILHARMONIC WINTER SEASON: FINAL CONCERT

WHERE: Playhouse Opera Theatre, 231 Anton Lembede Street, Durban

WHEN: June 18

The KZN Philharmonic’s Winter Season’s final concert opens with a curtain-raiser by the KZN Youth Orchestra under the baton of maestro Lykele Temmingh. First up is James Curnow’s spectacular Fanfare and Flourishes; Mozart’s ‘Little G Minor Symphony’ First Movement which was the opening music in Miloš Forman’s 1984 film Amadeus; Brahms’s exhilarating Hungarian Dance No 5; and Mark Lortz’s A Matador’s Tale conjures the teeming energy of a bullfight. Tickets are available from R126 via Quicket.

On June 21, Main Street Sundays will turn a kilometre of Joburg's inner city into a car-free canvas for arts, culture, music, performance and play. (Instagram: Jozi My Jozi (@jozi_my_jozi))

JOZI MY JOZI | MAIN STREET SUNDAYS

WHERE: Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 21

Closing a street shouldn’t only be for a street bash or a wedding ekasi. Main Street Sundays is a chance to meet Jozi at a chilled, walking pace. Not with one eye over your shoulder or through a window inside your locked car. Woza! Experience a Sunday where the street opens up to little feet, prams, ama-2k on bikes and skates nabo Gogo. Pull up with the fam and let your curiosity lead you, stopping by eateries, taking in the art, feeling the vibes, and mingling with the people. The road is closed off to cars and taxis, so it’s less hooting and hollering. More golden memories, eGoli. Kuzoba mnandi! The event is mahala; register via Jozi My Jozi’s website.