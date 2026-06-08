Shannon Benting to fly the Mzansi flag at Miss Supranational

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Northcliff beauty pageant contestant Shannon Benting has taken the new Miss Supranational South Africa crown. The pageant, now owned by former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, is part of the new lineup that will be sending local queens to the acclaimed Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational, where Benting will be competing in a month’s time.

The announcement was made alongside the reveal of the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 Top 20, from which a further two contestants will be selected to compete on the world stage.

Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new director of Miss Supranational SA. (bokang_m)

Miss Supranational 2026 takes place on July 31 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland. Reigning titleholder Eduarda Braum of Brazil will crown her successor on the night. Benting will be competing with close to 75 other women, with Thato Mosehle winning in 2021 and Lalela Mswane in 2022, among others.

Benting will be using her platform to empower women and bridge the gap between potential and opportunity. Her multicultural heritage, with coloured roots on both sides and Chinese ancestry, has shaped her into someone who celebrates diversity, family and unity. She founded an initiative known as Beauty in Action, where she works to connect underserved youth with mentorship, skills development and community outreach.

“Representing South Africa at Miss Supranational 2026 is a moment I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I have worked hard, dreamed big and stayed grounded in my purpose, and this feels like confirmation that showing up with authenticity and intention truly matters. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I am walking onto that stage in Poland not just for myself, but for every young woman in South Africa who has been told that where she comes from is a limitation rather than a launching pad. I want her to see me and believe that it is possible for her too,” she says.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, CEO of African Beauty International, national director of Miss Supranational South Africa and also a former Miss World Africa 2011 titleholder, says she knows intimately what it takes to represent a nation on the world’s most competitive stages.

“Shannon stood out not simply for her beauty — though that is undeniable — but for the quiet, unshakeable clarity she has about who she is and what she wants to do with her platform. She has a natural ability to connect with people from all walks of life, which speaks directly to her multicultural heritage and her life experience.

“On an international stage, that quality is rare and immensely powerful. Shannon understands that this title is not about a crown; it is about the doors it opens and the lives that can be changed as a result. That is exactly the spirit Miss African Beauty South Africa was built to amplify, and I have every confidence she will make this country incredibly proud in Poland.”

The Miss World South Africa 2026 and Miss Universe South Africa 2026 representatives will be drawn from the Top 20 announced at the show. Miss World 2026 is scheduled for September 5 in Vietnam, and Miss Universe 2026 — the 75th edition — takes place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The remaining top 20, from whom Miss World South Africa 2026 and Miss Universe South Africa 2026 will be chosen, are:

Annedernive Brown (Reiger Park, Boksburg, Gauteng)

Ashleigh Alves (Bassonia, Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Bajabulise Thela (Mbombela, Mpumalanga)

Bongisisiwe Ndumela (Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape)

Casey Esmeraldo (Vereeniging, Gauteng)

Charlotte Mogotlane (Moletlane, Zebediela, Limpopo)

Dominique Manuell (Eersterust, Pretoria, Gauteng)

Jesmika Singh (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal)

Jessica Nel (Wierdapark, Centurion, Gauteng)

Joey Roman (Bellville, Cape Town, Western Cape)

Joretha Mafane (Mabocha, Burgersfort, Limpopo)

Londotani Mudau (Thohoyandou, Limpopo)

Musa Daweti (Salsoneville, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape)

Ontshiametse Tlhopane (Protea Glen, Soweto, Gauteng)

Romanda Hombir (Mbombela, Mpumalanga)

Stacey-Lee April (Silverlakes, Pretoria East, Gauteng)

Tiziana Devipursad (Midrand, Gauteng)

Tlotlego Molefe (Rustenburg, North West)

Whitney du Bruyn (Glenvista, Johannesburg, Gauteng)

Zamokuhle Vilakazi (Morningside, Sandton, Gauteng)

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