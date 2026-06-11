SA photographer shines at World Food Photography Awards

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A photographer from South Africa rose triumphant from nearly 9,000 entries submitted from more than 50 countries around the world. Louhani Els was Highly Commended in the Cake Award category with her capture Food Altar — Sardines and My Dad.

“This artwork translates Tori Derricotte’s poem (My Dad and Sardines) through food photography, portraying a daughter’s reconciliation with the memory of her deceased father,” said Louhani.

“A damaged cake symbolises her brokenness, forming a healing food altar with his sardine, cracker and onion ritual, uniting father and daughter through remembrance and peace.”

The winners of the competition’s 27 categories were revealed by renowned Italian chef and food writer Gennaro Contaldo at the Mall Galleries in London.

South African photographer Louhani Els was Highly Commended in the Cake Award category with her capture ‘Food Altar - Sardines and my Dad’. (Louhani Els)

“The awards highlight the power of photography to tell food stories from around the world,” sayid Dave Samuels, brand director of Tenderstem Bimi Broccolini and headline sponsor of the awards.

“The remarkable images remind us of the essential role food plays in communities across the globe through growing, harvesting, cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving. Whatever changes the world goes through, food remains central to our lives.”

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer David Loftus, included:

Fortnum & Mason CEO Tom Athron;

renowned chef Jamie Oliver; and

South Africa’s Michellin-star sensation Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.

A free-to-enter exhibition of all 203 finalist images premiered at the Mall Galleries in London from June 3 to 7. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason were displayed at their iconic store on Piccadilly on June 9.

British photographer Jo Kearney was announced the Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem for her image A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium.

TimesLIVE