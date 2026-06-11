SPOTLIGHT | Spielberg’s latest sci-fi, star-studded local production on Netflix and June 16 commemorated 50 years on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week Spotlight is all about Steven Spielberg’s thrilling big screen return, revenge and binge-worthy winter holiday treats.

What happens when humanity is forced to confront one of its greatest mysteries? We find out in the epic, gripping sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day. From the blockbuster master who brought us E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Saving Private Ryan and more, the revered award-winning filmmaker Spielberg returns to the big screen, with extraterrestrial life forms threatening to change humanity forever. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, plus a musical score delight from John Williams, described as his best yet. At cinemas.

Love, power, secrets and betrayal all come to a head in the local super-telenovela, The Polygamist. Based on the acclaimed novel by Sue Nyathi, the 22-episode series follows self-made businessman Jonasi Gomora when the women in his life expose the man behind the power. Starring S’dumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede and Kenneth Nkosi, this series streaming on Netflix brings plenty of plot twists, heartbreak and explosive drama. Don’t miss Collette Prince’s interview with some of the cast this week.

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, we’re also celebrating the future of African storytelling. The Soweto Film Market continues to open doors for emerging filmmakers, writers and creatives, helping fresh voices shape the stories of tomorrow. The initiative continues to champion the next generation of emerging local storytellers, creating opportunities for young filmmakers to showcase their talent on a local and global stage. The 50th anniversary of June 16 will be commemorated with a special screening of Uprize!, by acclaimed award-winning filmmaker Sifiso Khanyile, at the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Apartheid Museum. It will be accompanied by a panel discussion with Dr Jerry Mofokeng, Lasizwe Dambuza, Salamina Mosese and more to reflect and celebrate the progress of our democratic journey.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a set of double tickets to the commemoration celebration on Youth Day, June 16. Gauteng viewers can head over to Spotlight South Africa on Facebook to enter.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by 2pm on June 15 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.