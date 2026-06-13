A-LISTERS | Pooh, protocol and parting drinks

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Tswello Moreki of Young Cloud Explorers during the birthday celebrations of King Charles III held at the South African residence of the high commissioner in Pretoria.

It’s a set piece on the local diplomatic calendar, an event that draws a crowd of dignitaries, foreign diplomats, business bigwigs and cultural figures to cheer the official birthday of the reigning British monarch.

This year, however, close to 400 guests who arrived at a stately pile in Waterkloof, Pretoria, did not only hip-hip-hooray for King Charles III but also enjoyed a slice of cake commemorating the 100th anniversary of a British classic about a bear with a fondness for honey — and bid farewell to the affable face of polite yet firm British soft power on our shores for the past five years.

It was a brisk Wednesday evening as I arrived at the now-familiar official residence of the British high commissioner to South Africa for this year’s soirée.

Through a tight security cordon and past an energetic welcome from the Windybrow Arts Centre’s marimba band, led by conductor Quinton Mamabolo, guests were greeted by the high commissioner himself, Antony Phillipson.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy and British high commissioner Antony Phillipson. (MASI LOSI)

It was on these very grounds that, a few months into his post, I first met the UK’s No 1 in South Africa when he hosted a garden party to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the then British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Back then, the Brit monarch’s annual party was a more sedate afternoon affair — a far cry from the big bells-and-whistles, heavily sponsored nighttime receptions of late.

And while, like legions of Brits, I do love “a cheeky Nando’s” (as Antony describes it) — and who wouldn’t appreciate Robbie Brozin himself making sure I got to tuck into flame-grilled chicken wings and sink flatbreads into creamy hummus dips served by passing waiters? — I do rather miss the days of mini beef Wellingtons, Yorkshire puds filled with beef sausage and brown onion gravy, and cucumber and cream cheese tea sandwiches.

No point crying over spilt G&Ts, so back to the present. With this year’s evening themed around telling the stories of our two nations (an exhibition highlighting the work of local and UK authors was mounted in the foyer), among those in attendance I recognised Zakes Mda, whose The Heart of Redness won both the Sunday Times Fiction Prize and the Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best Book: Africa.

Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda at the British high commissioner's residence in Waterkloof. (MASI LOSI)

I also meet filmmaker Sandulela Asanda, who in March received the Youth Achiever Award at the South African Film and Television Awards.

You would be hard-pressed to attend a notable diplomatic event these days without seeing Khayelihle Khumalo, the national broadcaster’s international affairs veteran, and this being a British affair, there was no surprise in seeing John Kani, who was awarded an OBE by King Charles for services to theatre and drama two years ago.

Veteran actor and Officer of the Order of the British Empire John Kani at the celebration of King Charles's birthday. (MASI LOSI)

I, though, was more interested in finding out Dr John’s thoughts on that beloved fictional bear, Winnie the Pooh, who, perched atop the birthday cake baked by Vanessa Broughton, was holding up a “100 anniversary” banner with a pot of spilt honey at his side.

“It’s an incredible adult children’s story,” says Dr John, looking at the three-tier confection comprising two Belgian dark choc ganache layers and one of vanilla sponge with blueberry Swiss meringue. “It encourages children to take ownership of their actions and shows them that they also matter.”

Back to the official proceedings, and Tswello Moreki, the founder of the nonprofit Young Cloud Explorers, and social justice activist Tracey Malawana (wearing a striking gown by Vuyokazi Mabona-Nghona’s Inami label, referencing the 1976 Soweto uprising) were presented with awards for their contributions to social change.

Tracey Malawana at the high commissioner's residence. (MASI LOSI)

We hear from transport minister Barbara Creecy, who leads us in raising a glass to the birthday boy and acknowledges Antony for his “professionalism, warmth, respect and a sincere commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries” during his tenure.

Meanwhile, when Antony addressed us, he momentarily deviated from the typical British diplomatic address, of highlighting common bonds and quips about our sporting rivalry.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I hope you will forgive me for a little bit of personal storytelling this evening … When I presented my credentials to President Ramaphosa in October 2021, I ended my formal remarks on that occasion by saying it was a professional honour to represent my country in South Africa at this time, and a personal privilege to do so in a country where I was born. I think I can share that he was more than a little surprised.”

When we caught up later on, I chided the high-ranking Brit for not sharing that provenance tidbit during our polite small talk over the years.

“Ah,” says Antony, smiling wryly. He is sporting his Order of St Michael and St George ribbon — a 2024 King’s Birthday Honour recognising contributions to British foreign policy and trade — above a lilac tie. “I was saving that as a last surprise.”