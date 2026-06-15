Meet the innovative winners of Woolworths’ 2026 Youth Makers competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2026 Youth Makers winners, pictured from left to right. | Back row: Nadia Jacobs, Thembeka Dube, Baliwe Sibisi, Refilwe Xaba, Patrick Ferguson and Buhle Ramalepa. | Middle row: Nonhle Matsebula, Nthato Motlana, Lethabo Mokoena, Keamogetswe Matsho and Andile Sasanti. | Front row: Phiwe Mareka, Anointing Lukola, Victoria Ongansie and Kuhle Phumzile Zondo.

Woolworths is proud to announce the 15 winners of its 2026 Youth Makers competition, an initiative dedicated to celebrating and empowering emerging entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Through Youth Makers, Woolworths aims to support youth-owned businesses and contribute to improving their socio-economic prospects.

This belief is reflected in the company’s continued commitment to the Youth Makers competition and the opportunities it creates for emerging entrepreneurs.

The 2026 Youth Makers cohort represents a diverse mix of youth-led enterprises spanning fashion, beauty, wellness, agriculture, publishing, design and homeware.

Collectively, the 2026 Youth Makers winners showcase the remarkable talent, creativity and ambition emerging across the country

Each winner brings fresh ideas, innovation and entrepreneurial energy to South Africa’s business landscape. Collectively, they showcase the remarkable talent, creativity and ambition emerging across the country.

The winners receive a year of guidance and mentorship from Woolworths experts, as well as commercial support from a panel of business consultants focused on financial, operational and long-term sustainability.

They will also have the opportunity to market their products to Woolies customers in three flagship stores and have received grant funding of more than R130,000 to help scale and grow their businesses.

The 2026 Youth Makers winners

Baliwe Sibisi | UBaliwe

A handcrafted ceramics brand creating soulful, functional pieces inspired by African heritage, storytelling, and purpose.

Patrick Ferguson | Patrick Ferguson Designs

A couture-led fashion studio creating timeless, sustainable garments rooted in African craftsmanship and intentional design.

Buhle Ramalepa | Patns by Buhle

African-inspired art and pattern design transforming everyday items into bold, functional statement pieces.

Thembeka Dube | KwaDube Essentials

A home décor and fragrance label specialising in luxury home scents and handcrafted accessories.

Phiwe Mareka | Hide and Suede

A self-taught leather artisan creating handmade bags, wallets, personalised gifts, and leather home accessories.

Nthato Motlana | Marapyane Farms

A youth-owned agricultural business producing and packaging fresh vegetables for local markets.

Lethabo Mokoena | Walk Fresh

South Africa’s pioneering sneaker care service offering premium cleaning solutions and locally made care products.

Anointing Lukola | Mayaka Accessories

An Afrocentric accessories brand designing beaded bags that celebrate African artistry and modern fashion.

Kuhle Phumzile Zondo | E_mania

A sustainable fashion and production brand empowering emerging African creatives through design, manufacturing, and shared studio services.

Victoria Ongansie | Victori

A luxury African streetwear collection blending fashion, identity, and storytelling through bold, conscious design.

Andile Sasanti | Well ’n Well

A wellness-focused food label producing unsweetened, plant-based cultured almond milk using indigenous superfoods.

Nonhle Matsebula | Girl Boss Africa

A beauty and empowerment venture creating natural hair and skincare products for young African girls while promoting confidence and mentorship.

Nadia Jacobs | Noac

A women’s wear brand creating romantic, timeless and trendy pieces focused on individuality and self-expression.

Refilwe Xaba | Glolooks Kiddies

A natural children’s haircare range offering gentle, nourishing products tailored for textured and afro hair.

Keamogetswe Matsho | Maru Maphiri Group

An education and publishing company using storytelling to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and life skills to children.

Shop the Youth Makers range

Woolworths invites its customers to shop selected Youth Makers products and meet the entrepreneurs behind the brands at upcoming pop-up showcases hosted in flagship Woolworths stores across the country.

Durban: From June 24 to July 5 at Woolworths Gateway Shopping Centre.

From June 24 to July 5 at Woolworths Gateway Shopping Centre. Gauteng: From July 22 to August 2 at Woolworths Mall of Africa.

From July 22 to August 2 at Woolworths Mall of Africa. Cape Town: From August 26 to September 6 at Woolworths Cavendish Square.

Meet the winners in person

Durban: Woolworths Gateway Shopping Centre on Saturday July 4 and Sunday July 5.

Woolworths Gateway Shopping Centre on Saturday July 4 and Sunday July 5. Gauteng: Woolworths Mall of Africa on Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2.

Woolworths Mall of Africa on Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2. Cape Town: Woolworths Cavendish Square on Saturday September 5 and Sunday September 6.

The Youth Makers competition forms part of Woolworths’ broader Inclusive Justice Initiative, through which the retailer has committed to driving inclusive growth by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation and creating opportunities that help ensure no one is left behind.

To learn more about the 2026 Youth Makers winners and their businesses, visit the Woolworths website.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.