Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Knysna Oyster Festival

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The Knysna Quays Waterfront and lagoon provide the backdrop to one of the Garden Route's biggest winter festivals.

The Knysna Oyster Festival has long outgrown its shellfish origins. What began in 1983 as a small winter tourism initiative has evolved into a 10-day celebration of food, sport, adventure and family fun. It still draws plenty of oyster lovers each year, but the festival now feels just as much about the town itself — the scenery, the people and all the experiences that keep visitors coming back.

1. It’s about much more than oysters

A gourmet oyster creation showcases the festival's enduring love affair with its signature delicacy. (Supplied)

With the festival often associated with oysters and bubbles, it felt fitting that one of the first experiences was enjoying fresh oysters while cruising across the Knysna Lagoon aboard the Paddle Cruiser, South Africa’s only paddle-driven vessel, as the sun dipped behind the surrounding hills. knysnafeatherbed.com

Although cultivated oysters are no longer farmed in the Knysna Lagoon after permits were not renewed in 2010, they remain at the heart of the celebration using oysters sourced from South African coastal farms. More than 32,000 oysters were devoured at designated Oyster Hotspots during last year’s festivities alone.

2. The great outdoors takes centre stage

The sporting programme is a major part of the Knysna Oyster Festival, with thousands taking part in events such as the Knysna Forest Marathon and Half Marathon. (ROSE BILBROUGH)

Mountain biking is among the many outdoor activities that draw visitors to Knysna during the annual Oyster Festival. (Rose Bilbrough)

The forests surrounding Knysna are one of the region’s greatest attractions. Towering yellowwoods, iconic stinkwoods, wild figs, Cape chestnuts and white milkwoods formed part of a peaceful forest walk that showcased the natural beauty of the Garden Route. Walking through the forest felt incredibly serene and grounding.

The area is also renowned for its hiking and trail-running routes, while the sporting calendar remains one of the event’s biggest drawcards. Last year, more than 6,700 participants crossed the finish line in the Knysna Forest Marathon and Half Marathon, while the Knysna Cycle Tour attracted around 1,500 cyclists across five events.

3. There is plenty to tempt food lovers

Chocolate lovers can sample artisan creations at Ile de Chocolat, where more than 40 handmade flavours are on offer. (Supplied)

Beyond the oysters, Knysna serves up plenty for those who enjoy good food and drink. As temperatures dropped in the evening, there was perhaps no better way to unwind than with a wine tasting beside a warm fireplace, sampling wines from ESC, a boutique wine estate just outside Hermanus. https://escwines.com/

Chocolate lovers are also in for a treat at Ile de Chocolat, where founder and chocolatier Kirsten Walters introduces visitors to the world of artisan chocolate-making. Her preservative-free handmade chocolates come in more than 40 flavours, with favourites including Kirsch Cherry, Amarula Cream, Hazelnut Praline, Roasted Coffee and Bourbon Vanilla. https://www.iledechocolat.com

4. Slow down and savour the moment

Nicholas McLean (right), founder of FeedmeGreen, and Zikhona Njobe serve guests during a FeedmeSlowly dining experience. (Jacey Searra)

A dish served at a FeedmeSlowly pop-up event. (Jacey Searra)

One of the more unusual experiences came in the form of a multi-sensory FeedmeSlowly meal. FeedmeSlowly is a pop-up dining concept from FeedmeGreen, the wellness and food brand founded by “slow chef” Nicholas McLean. Its events combine local, seasonal food with a guided sensory dining experience in nature, designed to encourage guests to slow down and savour each moment. A special Feast in the Forest edition, held beneath the giant yellowwoods of Diepwalle Forest, forms part of this year’s festival programme. https://feedmegreen.co.za/

5. Art and local creativity are part of the experience

The writer shows off her colourful creation after a painting session at The Art House Knysna. (Modiegi Mashamaite)

The Art House Knysna, owned by artist Faith du Plessis, offered another memorable stop. Every room was filled with sculptures, colourful paintings and artistic pieces reflecting both imagination and passion.

Du Plessis teaches and works directly from her studio, creating an immersive experience. In a tutorial, she showed us step-by-step how to paint a picturesque canvas. With our own personal touches, we all ended up with vastly different paintings. I personally paint in my spare time so this was such a fun experience and very therapeutic. Phone 082-674-6396 or e-mail faithduplessiskuns@gmail.com.

The festival also shines a spotlight on local makers and entrepreneurs. The Festival Hub, the central gathering place for food, family entertainment and activities, will host the Neighbourhood Makers Tent, showcasing the region’s creative talent.

6. Adventure is never far away

One of the family-friendly attractions at the 2025 festival. This year's event returns with the theme 'A feast of family fun'. (Supplied)

Young visitors show off the gel blasters used at Eden Tactical, where water beads replace traditional paintball ammunition. (Supplied)

This year’s theme is “A feast of family fun”. On our visit to Eden Tactical, adrenaline met fun in a unique “paintballing” experience using gel blasters instead of traditional paint pellets. The colourful, non-toxic water beads take the sting out of the game while keeping the excitement alive. It was a thrilling afternoon of running, dodging and laughter. There will be a special Gel Blaster Arena set up at the Festival Hub. https://www.edentactical.co.za/

Paragliding is another adventure on offer in the area. Although the weather prevented take-off during our visit, the thought of soaring above the coastline, carried only by the wind and surrounded by spectacular views, keeps it firmly on my bucket list. See wild2fly.co.za or dolphinparagliding.co.za.

7. It’s the perfect excuse for a winter getaway

Ocean views and quiet surroundings make Pezula Nature Retreat a popular base for exploring Knysna. (Supplied)

Accommodation has become part of the experience, with hotels and lodges offering cosy winter retreats complete with fireplaces, spa treatments and sweeping views.

At Simola Hotel, Country Club & Spa, spacious rooms and lagoon vistas create a sense of calm, while Pezula Nature Retreat offers dramatic scenery and a quieter atmosphere surrounded by nature. Add in memorable seafood — including standout kingklip at 2 Stories Restaurant & Theatre, the restaurant at the Mount Knysna Boutique Hotel on the Eastern Head — and it becomes easy to see why so many people make a long weekend of the festival. https://www.simola.co.za; pezulanatureretreat.com; mountknysna.co.za/restaurant

As Knysna prepares to once again welcome visitors, one thing becomes clear: the Knysna Oyster Festival is no longer simply about oysters. It is about adventure, community, nature, food, art, wellness and celebrating the beauty of one of South Africa’s most beloved coastal towns.

• This year’s festival runs from 3–12 July. knysnaoysterfestival.co.za

• Mashamaite was a guest of the Knysna Oyster Festival.