What’s On - Going Out

THE NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL
WHERE: Makhanda, Eastern Cape
WHEN: June 25-July 5
The National Arts Festival is South Africa’s most diverse arts festival — the country’s premier platform for artistic innovation and cultural collaboration. For over 50 years, creative communities have gathered in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) to shape our collective story through theatre, dance, music, poetry, visual art, magic, comedy and more — a multi-generational celebration where artists evolve from emergence to mastery and audiences experience perspective-shifting moments. Tickets can be booked via the festival’s website: https://tickets.nationalartsfestival.co.za/en.
TULBAGH CHRISTMAS IN WINTER FESTIVAL
WHERE: Church St and surrounding wine farms, Tulbagh
WHEN: June 26—28
Tulbagh presents the 25th anniversary of its Christmas in Winter Festival. The weekend begins with the Farmer’s Electric Light Parade, a spectacular tradition that lights up the valley and signals the start of the celebrations. From there, the town comes alive with artisanal markets, festive food, Glühwein shacks, wine tastings, live music, street performances, and all the warmth and wonder that make this event so loved. Families can look forward to an expanded Kids’ Winter Wonderland featuring snow machines, white jumping castles, an Enchanted Forest, and plenty of surprises for young explorers. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.
BASHA UHURU — SOUNDS OF FREEDOM MUSIC FESTIVAL
WHERE: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 27
The Sounds of Freedom Music Festival is bringing all the Basha vibes to get your creativity flowing for the summer season. Basha Uhuru is committed to providing platforms for up-and-coming artists and new talent, and to bringing you local mega-stars. The music festival opens at 10am, and festival goers can enjoy a full day at the curated market with live music and performances, activities, food stalls and bars. Partygoers can also look forward to a guest performance from this year’s Basha Uhuru Music Legacy Award winner – none other than Skwatta Camp. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.
EAST COAST RADIO HOUSE + GARDEN SHOW
WHERE: Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Rd, Durban Central, Durban
WHEN: June 27—July 5
The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show returns to the Durban Exhibition Centre, bringing nine unforgettable days of inspiration, shopping, and entertainment. Visitors can explore beautifully curated home and décor inspiration rooms, garden and outdoor living exhibits, kitchen and bathroom innovations, as well as lifestyle and wellness products. The show also features immersive food and drink experiences, including live cooking demonstrations and interactive sessions hosted in the Hirsch’s Demo Kitchen, showcasing the latest appliances, culinary trends, and entertaining inspiration. Adding to the excitement, East Coast Radio will broadcast live from the show floor, with popular DJs bringing music, interviews, competitions, giveaways, and high-energy entertainment throughout the event. Attendance is free.
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