What’s On - Going Out

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From bold curated works to raw fringe performances, The National Arts Festival is where South Africa’s most daring creative voices take to the stage — spanning theatre, dance, music, visual art, and everything in between.

THE NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL

WHERE: Makhanda, Eastern Cape

WHEN: June 25-July 5

The National Arts Festival is South Africa’s most diverse arts festival — the country’s premier platform for artistic innovation and cultural collaboration. For over 50 years, creative communities have gathered in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) to shape our collective story through theatre, dance, music, poetry, visual art, magic, comedy and more — a multi-generational celebration where artists evolve from emergence to mastery and audiences experience perspective-shifting moments. Tickets can be booked via the festival’s website: https://tickets.nationalartsfestival.co.za/en.

Tulbagh presents the 25th anniversary of its beloved Christmas in Winter Festival — a milestone celebration honouring a quarter-century of family tradition, community spirit and winter magic in the winelands. (Facebook: Christmas in Winter - Tulbagh)

TULBAGH CHRISTMAS IN WINTER FESTIVAL

WHERE: Church St and surrounding wine farms, Tulbagh

WHEN: June 26—28

Tulbagh presents the 25th anniversary of its Christmas in Winter Festival. The weekend begins with the Farmer’s Electric Light Parade, a spectacular tradition that lights up the valley and signals the start of the celebrations. From there, the town comes alive with artisanal markets, festive food, Glühwein shacks, wine tastings, live music, street performances, and all the warmth and wonder that make this event so loved. Families can look forward to an expanded Kids’ Winter Wonderland featuring snow machines, white jumping castles, an Enchanted Forest, and plenty of surprises for young explorers. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.

In 2026, Basha Uhuru commemorates 50 years of youth activism and creative freedom — carrying the spirit of 1976 forward through music, art, film, poetry, design, entrepreneurship and youth culture. (Basha Uhuru)

BASHA UHURU — SOUNDS OF FREEDOM MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHERE: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: June 27

The Sounds of Freedom Music Festival is bringing all the Basha vibes to get your creativity flowing for the summer season. Basha Uhuru is committed to providing platforms for up-and-coming artists and new talent, and to bringing you local mega-stars. The music festival opens at 10am, and festival goers can enjoy a full day at the curated market with live music and performances, activities, food stalls and bars. Partygoers can also look forward to a guest performance from this year’s Basha Uhuru Music Legacy Award winner – none other than Skwatta Camp. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

Looks like wood, feels like wood…but none of the upkeep? Come see, touch and walk on the premium Composite Wood at Best Deck’s stand. (Nicholas Baleta)

EAST COAST RADIO HOUSE + GARDEN SHOW

WHERE: Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Rd, Durban Central, Durban

WHEN: June 27—July 5

The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show returns to the Durban Exhibition Centre, bringing nine unforgettable days of inspiration, shopping, and entertainment. Visitors can explore beautifully curated home and décor inspiration rooms, garden and outdoor living exhibits, kitchen and bathroom innovations, as well as lifestyle and wellness products. The show also features immersive food and drink experiences, including live cooking demonstrations and interactive sessions hosted in the Hirsch’s Demo Kitchen, showcasing the latest appliances, culinary trends, and entertaining inspiration. Adding to the excitement, East Coast Radio will broadcast live from the show floor, with popular DJs bringing music, interviews, competitions, giveaways, and high-energy entertainment throughout the event. Attendance is free.