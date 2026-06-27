LAST WORD | A lesson in wealth management for those richest of the rich

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I see Elon Musk is no longer a trillionaire. Easy come, easy go, I guess. Not quite. He’s still the richest man in the world by a Martian mile. By some guesstimates (namely ones generated by Forbes), he’s still ahead of the pack by about $700m. It’s crazy money. It’s the kind of wealth that after a certain point becomes meaningless. Because it just does. Take my word for it.

Obviously once you have bought everything you could possibly desire, and sold it all again — your attention turns to the existential.

You get playful, you get belligerent, you get high, you get full of ants in your pants because the world is not bending to your will, despite the clear and undisputed fact that this little game called life as we know it is yours to manipulate as you wish. You’re not a self-declared “techno-king” for nothing.

People say you can’t compare this most richest of men to the other unfathomably rich men of the past — I’m looking at you, Mansa Musa, 14th century king of Mali — whose relative wealth exceeds even that of our Elon, because Mansa’s wealth was undeniably tied up with the state’s wealth that he sat atop of on his gilded throne. Pish posh, I say — it’s much of a muchness at that level. He was so rich that when he journeyed through Cairo on his pilgrimage to Mecca he caused such disruption to the local economy by throwing his gold and his thousands-strong entourage around, that it took over ten years for the city to recover.

He built universities in Timbuktu, which became the global centre for Islamic study. When he died, his heirs kind of flubbed the inheritance. Really, if it weren’t for one’s diligence on the search engines when looking up the richest bloke of all time, his name certainly wouldn’t be the first to trip off the tongue.

Which brings us to Croesus, King of Lydia, also bloody rich but living large about 1,000 years before Mansa. Croesus famously demanded that the visiting Solon, great sage and lawmaker of Athens, declare him to be the happiest man he’d ever seen. This was after showing him all his gold stuff in the treasury, my precious. Solon started talking about some non-player characters or NPCs (as Elon likes to call the nebbishes living out their days in penury and small town concerns), a bloke called Tellus, who’d raised his children and seen his grandchildren flourish, and then died honourably and bravely fighting for his city. Or the two brothers who’d pulled their mother’s cart themselves to get her to the temple on time — something must have happened to the horse — and then lay down to rest and died peacefully in their sleep having honoured their parent. Different times. Different minds.

Croesus was pretty miffed by this weird shit. Why would this Athenian fool not see how happy this treasure house of wealth and all the attendant pleasures of power and instant gratification was making him. Suffice to say this is a morality tale, albeit a historically accurate one. Obviously, when Croesus lost everything, — his favourite son to a cruel death, and his empire and pile of gold to the Persians — he understood Solon’s point. Look at the entire picture of a man’s life before you judge his levels of happiness.

I’d argue that you should probably look to the fact that said men will die. All the men. It was something Cyrus (the Persian who defeated Croesus) cottoned on to when he heard the now dethroned and de-gilded Croesus cry out Solon’s name three times at the point of execution. He was ‘shook’.

Cyrus stayed the final blow to ask what the hell it meant. Croesus lived out the rest of his days advising Cyrus. Hopefully they both had a better death than they were on track for.

I can’t imagine Elon’s death. He’s trying his best to subvert the terminal outcome. He is a self-proclaimed miracle worker — making “Jesus-level” (his own spin) interventions at Neuralink and heavily investing in the space-time continuum strategy so that, at the very least, he can outlive all his contemporaries on Earth as he journeys to Mars. He’s also giving his seed the best chance through emperor-level procreation with multiple concubines. As that other emperor Marcus Aurelius constantly meditated, “First, do not be upset: all this follows the nature of the whole, and in a little while you will be no one and nowhere, as is true now even of Hadrian and Augustus.”

Speaking of Augustus, he was another bloke on the richest-men-of-all-time lists. Was he happy? Only time will tell.