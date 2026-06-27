STAYING IN | Things to stream

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'Chris & Martina: The Final Set' explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis and a friendship even cancer couldn't upset.

If you have 90 minutes

CHRIS & MARTINA: THE FINAL SET — Netflix

Legendary rivals on the court, treasured friends away from it, and forever joined not only in popular imagination but in real life, tennis pioneers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have faced many challenges together. Director Rebecca Gitlitz’s moving documentary pays fitting tribute to these two stars and the ways in which their lives have drawn them increasingly closer together over the decades since they first met on the court.

If you have 100 minutes

THE SHEEP DETECTIVES — Prime Video

There’s plenty of entertaining fun for all ages in this breezy, warm adaptation of Leonie Swann’s novel Three Bags Full about a sweet, devoted, mystery-novel-loving shepherd whose readings of whodunnits to his flock prove very useful after he’s found dead, and the sheep decide to investigate.

If you have 2 and a half hours

IN THE HAND OF DANTE — Netflix

Director Julian Schnabel assembles an all-star cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, and John Malkovich for this twisty drama about life, love, beauty and art. The film tells the parallel stories of a 21st-century New York author recruited by the Mafia to steal a 14th-century original manuscript of Dante’s The Divine Comedy penned in the poet’s own hand — and of Dante in his own time, seeking inspiration for his masterpiece.

If you have 5 hours

THE AMERICAN EXPERIMENT — Netflix

Ahead of the 250th celebration of American independence next month, Netflix takes a deep dive in this five-episode docuseries into the unique, frustrating wonders and disappointments that have made America the perplexing and influential, if increasingly deeply fractured and flawed, Western liberal democratic ideal.

If you have 6 hours

THE BEAR, SEASON 5 — Disney+

Christopher Storer’s smash-hit dramedy about Chicago, food and families returns for one last outing as we wait to see whether The Bear’s band of bickering, but deeply bonded outsiders stay together or sensationally implode.