All-day VIP indulgence: what to expect from the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee

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Award-winning actress and singer Nomvelo Makhanya at the preview of the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee experience on June 25 2026.

Catering to a selective and sophisticated crowd in Soweto, Makubenjalo Restaurant & Pub is renowned for delivering unforgettable VIP experiences — and that’s exactly what it will do when it returns to the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The restaurant — fondly known as “Njalos” by its regulars — will once again host a marquee at Greyville Racecourse in collaboration with premium cognac brand Martell and futuristic Chinese automaker Omoda.

Influencer Khosi Twala at the preview of the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee experience on June 25 2026. (Martell)

A recent preview event offered a taste of what guests at the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee can look forward to on July 4.

Inspired by the race day’s “Country Allure” theme and designed as the epitome of modern South African elegance, the experience offers all-day gourmet dining, curated cocktails, top-tier hospitality, plush seating areas, VIP services and live music.

The entertainment lineup will be headlined by some of South Africa’s most acclaimed artists, including Kabza De Small, Kwesta, DJ Sox, Uncool MC, DJ Bongz, Leehleza, Vetkuk vs Mahoota, DJ Stokie, DJ Amanda, and the legendary kwaito group Boom Shaka.

Together, they’ll deliver a dynamic soundtrack to the day, guiding guests on an unforgettable musical journey from the first arrivals through to the final moments of the late-night afterparty.

Adding to the excitement, the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee will welcome a host of celebrities, tastemakers, media personalities and lifestyle influencers.

Media personality Mohale Motaung at the preview of the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee experience on June 25 2026. (Martell)

“Makubenjalo has created more than a premium destination. It has created a cultural signature — bold, proudly South African, and impossible to miss,“ says Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer for Africa and the Middle East at Pernod Ricard (owner of Martell).

“Together, Martell, Makubenjalo [and Omoda] are bringing audacity, elegance and distinction to Africa’s most iconic race day.”

The luxurious Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee is tipped to be one of the most talked-about lifestyle destinations at the Durban July 2026 — join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #MartellNjalosJuly2026.

Secure your place

Tickets to the Makubenjalo Durban July Marquee range from R5,650 for a single pass to R45,000 for a VIP table of 10, and include entry to the official Njalos July afterparty. Book now.

This article was sponsored by Martell.

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