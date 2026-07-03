REVIEW | DC finally gets its Supergirl character right

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Supergirl

Rating: 3/5

I had the privilege of speaking to Thomas Kail this week, the director behind the live-action adaptation of the Moana movie. One of my concerns was the backlash that directors, cast and crew get for being involved in adaptations that fans deem unworthy. And by “deem unworthy” I’m not talking about cigar lounge tete-a-tetes that ponder the state of filmmaking. It’s racist rants, sexist AI trolling and even death threats thrown at creatives.

Kail, on the one hand, believes that if it is entertaining, then there is no harm in it. Especially because his duty ends when they wrap up.

However, filmmaking is constantly changing, and it’s currently morphed into a bigger beast. It’s not just showcasing at Cannes and South by Southwest while juggling morning news and late-night interviews. There’s TikTok and Comic Cons and ensuring your past is squeaky clean before your old tweets and Facebook posts are unearthed from the Wayback Machine. You do not simply make a movie anymore, you are indebted to ensuring its success. Lest the fans of the original material crucify you on the cross of nostalgia.

Someone who has faced the wrath of unhappy Earth-dwellers is Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl. The character is famed for being the female counterpart to the cash cow IP that is Superman. However, in many of her comic book adaptations, Supergirl is not concerned with saving Earth. She’s not from here and struggles with being alienated. While Clarke Kent was just a baby when he was planted on a farm in Southern America, she was a preteen fully aware of the life they lost and battled with that trauma.

CBS's Supergirl TV show. Picture: (CBS)

In the 2026 movie adaptation, that loss is in full display. She is no longer the cookie-cutter Clark-wannabe seen in CBS’ 2015 version. Nor is she the beach blonde, long-lost sister of the Wakefield twins from the 1984 attempt. She is finally being depicted with the angst and anguish we have come to know from her.

Played by House of Dragons star Millie Alcock, Kara is a planet-hopping party girl numbing out the pain of a past no one quite understands. She bumps into Ruthye (played by Eve Ridley), the daughter of a bladesmith who wants to exact revenge on the villain of the movie, Drom Baxton (Diarmaid Murthagh). Their misadventures are crashed by Jason Mamoa’s Lobo, who is a laugh-a-minute bounty hunter pursuing the villains that Kara and Ruthye are after.

Craig Gillespie directs, a lover of female-lead projects like Cruella and offbeat adventures like Fright Night. If there is one thing he always gets right, it is intensity; the performances will always be memorable. Look no further than Margot Robbie in I, Tonya. However, what he lacks is the ability to truly make a remarkable action flick.

Director Craig Gillespie and Milly Alcock. Picture: (Supplied)

It’s easy to forget the movie is a comic book adaptation that requires a fight scene at least every eight minutes, but they become jarring next to the dialogue, which Gillespie aces at pumping with tension and emotion.

It’s especially a treat as Alcock is magnetic in Kara’s shoes and has immense support from Mamoa and Ridley, who deliver tons of laughs in their comic relief moments from their characters. Something that is aided by immersive production design and captivating costume work.

But how did the fans take it? When it comes to movies like these, you can always expect a mixture of genuine critique and content farming that thrives on misogyny. Supergirl takes bold swings in trying to deal with grief. Typically, we see female characters juggle with it in revenge or female rage movies where they are free to unleash deep-seated anger upon wrongdoers. But Supergirl has moved past the anger stage and is battling with acceptance.

It’s not an easy subject to unpack in less than two hours. It never fully commits to a message but does explore the importance of facing trauma and grief head-on.

Cast member David Corenswet attends a premiere for the film "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on July 7 2025. Picture: Reuters/Daniel Cole

It’s a kind of complexity many of the male fans are struggling with. It’s not a campy space odyssey that views Kara and any other woman in the film under the male gaze. It does exactly what its successful predecessors do. From the recent Superman to the Deadpool trilogy, it prioritises teamwork, an emotional journey and action scenes punctuated with 80s ballads and pop hits.

'Deadpool'. (Supplied)

Even in its closing scene (with a refreshing departure from post-credits, by the way), Supergirl is not setting up the next villain but rather its main character’s next emotional journey. While much improvement could be made by James Michalopoulos’ approach to fight choreography, it’s thrilling to finally have the heroine we deserve. Not one built for the male gaze but one who detests the very people who feel the well of emotions she experiences.

It’s a movie filled with characters struggling with dualities, and rather than plop them on a therapist’s chaise, it just wants to give them a warm hug.

It’s high time we put our phones down and finally learn to go on a journey with characters on our screens rather than fall into the traps laid out by misogynists who cannot imagine women as complex.