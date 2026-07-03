The truth behind Ozempic for athletes

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Serena Williams of the US in action at the 2026 Berlin Tennis Open in Germany on June 16 2026. Picture:

After her dismal performance at the recent Wimbledon showcase, Serena Williams has brought much attention to her health choices. Evoking many a side-eye for her involvement as an ambassador of Ro, a GLP-1-style weight loss drug, its site claims she is “healthier” since using it.

However, her loss to Australia’s Maya Joint has put a concerned spotlight on weight loss drugs.

We spoke to Dr Mosima Mabunda about the trend and what athletes can do to keep themselves healthy and fit.

Athletes worldwide have come under fire for promoting incretin-based medicines. Can the medicines have an adverse effect on sports stars on the track, field, pitch and ring?

It is important to distinguish between athletes speaking openly about their experience with the medicines to reduce stigma and improve understanding, and athletes promoting their use inappropriately.

Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are registered medicines in South Africa for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Obesity and diabetes are chronic medical conditions, and if an athlete has a legitimate clinical indication, treatment should be viewed in the same way as treatment for asthma, hypertension or any other chronic disease. The key question is not whether an athlete is using medication, but whether the medication is clinically appropriate, prescribed by a healthcare professional, and used under proper medical supervision.

Tennis great Serena Williams poses for an ad campaign by US telehealth firm Ro for GLP-1 weight loss medicines manufactured by drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Picture: (Ro)

The medicines can affect athletic performance if not managed carefully. They reduce appetite and can slow gastric emptying, which may make it harder to consume sufficient calories, fluids and nutrients to support high training loads. They can also cause gastrointestinal side-effects, such as nausea and may result in some loss of lean muscle mass alongside fat loss.

For most athletes, the goal should never simply be weight loss. The goal should be improving the underlying medical condition while preserving strength, endurance, recovery and overall performance. That is why treatment should ideally involve the treating doctor and a sports dietitian.

What should athletes looking to use GLP-1 or GIP medicines consider in terms of how they may affect stamina, strength and mental focus?

The starting point is the underlying medical condition and the treatment goals agreed with the athlete’s healthcare team. For someone living with type 2 diabetes, the primary objective is improving glycaemic control and reducing long-term health risks. For someone living with obesity, the goal is meaningful and sustainable weight loss that improves health and ideally moves the individual out of the obesity range where possible. In all cases, treatment goals should be individualised and discussed with the treating practitioner. Athletic performance remains important, but it should sit within the broader goal of optimising health.

There is limited research specifically in elite athletes using these medicines. However, early evidence and our understanding of exercise physiology suggest athletes need to pay close attention to their nutrition, hydration and body composition. Because these medicines suppress appetite, some athletes may find it more difficult to consume enough energy and nutrients to support training and recovery. In addition, a proportion of the weight lost during treatment may come from lean mass rather than fat mass, particularly if resistance training and adequate nutrition are not maintained.

For athletes with diabetes, treatment also needs to be carefully integrated into their broader diabetes management plan. For athletes with obesity, the focus is often on achieving meaningful fat loss while preserving muscle, strength and performance. Regardless of the indication, the same principle applies: the medicine should form part of a broader clinical, nutrition and training strategy rather than be used in isolation.

What can athletes do to ensure their bodies can handle the weight loss associated with GLP-1 medicines without compromising performance?

Pens for the diabetes drug Ozempic on a production line in Denmark. Picture: Reuters/Tom Little

The best approach is a multidisciplinary one.

Athletes should only use the medications when there is a legitimate medical indication and under the supervision of their treating doctor. These are prescription medicines intended to treat chronic diseases, not cosmetic weight loss tools.

Preserving muscle mass should be a priority. Resistance training has consistently been identified as one of the most important strategies for maintaining lean mass during weight loss and is particularly important for athletes.

Nutrition becomes even more important during treatment. Because these medicines reduce appetite and people often eat smaller portions, the quality of the diet becomes increasingly important. Athletes need adequate protein to help preserve lean muscle mass, but they also need sufficient energy, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fluids to support training, recovery and overall health.

A healthy, balanced eating pattern that includes vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, lean protein sources and healthy fats remains the foundation of good nutrition. Emerging evidence suggests combining medication with structured nutrition and exercise support results in better outcomes than medication alone.

Athletes should focus on body composition and performance rather than simply watching the number on the scale. A lower body weight does not automatically translate into better performance. The objective should be to reduce excess body fat where clinically indicated while maintaining muscle mass, strength, endurance and recovery capacity.

Ultimately, these medicines can be valuable tools for athletes living with obesity or diabetes when used appropriately. Like any treatment for a chronic medical condition, they should be prescribed and monitored by healthcare professionals and supported by appropriate nutrition, training and lifestyle interventions.

TimesLIVE