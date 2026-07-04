A Friend To The End

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Story audio is generated using AI

The Toy Story franchise is one of the biggest and most beloved series of animated films ever. Few adults have not been touched by the joyful depiction of the transition from childhood to adulthood and the role toys play in providing comfort, stimulating the imagination – and being left behind to be repurposed for the next generation. With each iteration, Toy Story has melded the known and the new.

Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear are back in Toy Story 5, while new characters have been added, portrayed by current cultural icons. Conan O’Brien is Smarty Pants, Bad Bunny voices Pizza with Sunglasses and Greta Lee is introduced as Lilypad, the embodiment of our current fear of AI.

That Taylor Swift has lent her might with a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which immediately hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, is a testament to the nostalgia people have for the franchise.

Let me add that it’s no small thing to attend a premiere and be enthralled by a live performance of Ms Swift in a sunshine yellow gown, looking like a Disney princess. Star power was amplified when Randy Newman – who wrote and sang You’ve Got a Friend in Me – was rolled out onto the stage. Seated at a grand piano, he and Swift gave a rendition of that song that had many an eye welling with emotion.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear attend the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event in London, Britain, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Jack Taylor)

Toy Story is one of the few franchises that keeps the flame of the initial entrancement alive. Pixar’s awareness of the balance of old and new is at the heart of the appeal. Woody now has a little tummy and thinning hair.

Buzz is not quite so dense and has his own arc – and a horde of Buzz Lightyears with new skills to contend with. There’s also a romantic quest. Jessie (Joan Cusack), having inherited the badge when Woody left, takes centre stage with a nice emotional arc and a huge “can-do” attitude.

Veteran director Andrew Stanton, who has been involved with every Toy Story, says the key components are ensuring emotional gut punches, fun and character arcs that we’ve grown to expect. McKenna Harris, who was one when the original Toy Story debuted and experienced Toy Story 2 as her first in-theatre film, co-directs.

The main premise of Toy Story 5 incorporates adults’ fear of AI. It explores the move away from traditional toys that foster imagination towards electronic toys that lessen physical activity and may make it harder for children without electronics to socialise – and easier for them to be bullied.

The idea that everyone needs a purpose knits the adventure and the heart. Reuniting Buzz and Woody is justified when Jessie’s determination to help her kid/owner and prevent playtime from being eradicated lands her in trouble. Reassuringly, it also celebrates that play is a uniquely human trait that sets us apart and allows magic to unfold.

Bouncing up against those uniquely human traits is age. The original Toy Story debuted in 1995. The lead characters have aged.

Tim Allen told the entertainment industry website Gold Derby that he had been told his voice had aged. He worked with an opera coach to warm up his vocal cords and strengthen the quality of his voice and so was able to deliver Buzz’s lines the way the world has grown to love him.

For his part, Tom Hanks marvelled that sometimes all that was required of him as voice talent was a sigh. “When you see it, it rips your gut out,” he told Gold Derby. “That’s the creative brilliance of letting the visual carry the emotion.”

Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 5 already has a massive global start of $312m. It also has the comforting suggestion that technology is here to help.

Disney / Pixar ’s Toy Story 5 already has a massive global start of $312m(R5.06bn). It also has the comforting suggestion that technology is here to help.