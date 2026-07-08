Qhawekazi Mazaleni talks fashion, travel and her year as Miss SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Causing a stir at the weekend’s Durban July, Qhawekazi Mazelani was turning heads in a deeply meaningful gown inspired by South Africa’s landscapes and her upbringing in the Eastern Cape.

With many fans falling in love with her Top Billing entry video among her many intimate TikToks, we catch up with the star and see what’s on her mind of late.

Landscapes of the country came alive in the gown you wore at the Durban July. What was a detail many might miss that you loved?

One detail I really loved was the contrast in texture throughout the gown. I particularly loved how it achieved such dramatic volume without feeling heavy, and how the intricate beadwork and cascading frills worked together. Those different textures were intentionally designed to reflect the diversity of South Africa’s landscapes, from open plains and rugged mountains to flowing rivers and rich natural terrain.

House of Nala approached the design by celebrating the beauty of rural Africa and the communities that first shaped us. The gown wasn’t simply inspired by a landscape; it celebrated African craftsmanship, locally sourced materials and the artistry that has always existed within our communities. That storytelling is what made the dress so special to me.

Speaking of landscapes, which province that you’ve travelled to do you think has some of the best sunsets?

The first sunset that truly captured my attention was outside my mother’s childhood home in Thabong, Welkom. I must have been about six years old when the sky suddenly came alive with beautiful shades of orange, pink and purple. It’s one of those memories that has stayed with me.

Since then, I’ve been fortunate to travel to different parts of the country, and I can honestly say that some of the most breathtaking sunsets I’ve experienced have been in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. There’s something magical about the way the sky turns a deep, fiery orange as the day comes to an end. It takes my breath away every time.

Which location should every South African experience at least once in their lifetime?

Whether you’re someone who loves adventure or simply wants a peaceful escape, I think everyone should experience the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal at least once.

I recently went camping at the foot of the mountains, and it was one of the most grounding experiences I’ve ever had. Waking up to the crisp morning air, exploring the mountains without distractions, and experiencing the warmth and openness of the local community reminded me that some of life’s greatest luxuries are found in reconnecting with nature, our roots and one another. It reinforced something I truly believe: luxury isn’t always found in extravagance; sometimes it’s found in returning to the places and communities that shape us.

Your tenure as Miss South Africa will be coming full circle in a month’s time. What has been definitive about how you clothed yourself for the different appearances you made throughout the year?

Throughout my reign, what has been most important is ensuring that my clothing always complements the purpose of the moment rather than competing with it. Together with AFI and House of Nala, we’ve curated looks that never distract from the work, while remaining practical and making me feel beautiful and confident, whether I am attending literacy initiatives as an Empower Youth Africa ambassador, addressing corporate audiences or walking a red carpet.

Every look has balanced elegance, authenticity and my personality while creating opportunities to celebrate African designers and craftsmanship. One of the greatest honours of this journey has been using my platform to shine a light on designers who are shaping the future of contemporary African fashion.

The Durban July look, designed by Loice Dube from Nala Prive’ Atelier for House of Nala, perfectly reflected that philosophy. It was bold enough to stand out while remaining rooted in elegance, heritage and storytelling. For me, fashion has always been about more than what you wear; it’s about the stories, communities and artisans you choose to represent.

TimesLIVE