‘It was an emotional moment for all of us’: Letoya reflects on her reality show

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Over the past 13 weeks, The Makhenes has kept viewers captivated with the debut season of their reality show. Dubbed a mirror of many South African families, the series has sparked conversation week after week by tackling real issues, including addiction, parenting, mental health and healing.

At the heart of the series is actress, musician and spiritual healer Letoya Makhene, who opened the doors to her life as she navigates motherhood, life in the public eye and her personal journey of healing. Alongside her, viewers got to know her father, Blondie Makhene, her grandmother Ouma Lily and sisters Pauline and Gontse, whose own stories brought unresolved tensions, personal struggles and moments of growth to the forefront.

We caught up with Letoya to reflect on the journey, the public response to the series and more.

How has the public reception been to the show?

The response has been incredible. The show has touched so many people and I’ve received countless messages from viewers who see themselves and their own families in our story. Knowing that our journey has resonated with others has been really special.

Were there any moments that were difficult to watch back?

Yes. Watching the scene where my children and I were in therapy was incredibly difficult. It was an emotional moment for all of us. We were fully present and what viewers saw was completely authentic.

How do you feel about everyone around you doing interviews about you?

People will always have something to say, whether it’s good or bad. I’ve made peace with that.

When you look back, what would you say to your younger self?

I would tell her to change her heart, even if it’s just a little. Not everyone has your heart, so don’t trust or love the world with all of it. Leave some love for yourself. Be comfortable with your boundaries and allow there to be consequences when the people you love cross them. If they leave, that’s okay. If they stay, let them stay knowing they have to do better. Above all, never sacrifice yourself for love. Love yourself and love God. That is where you will find that you are whole.

Have you and your family grown closer after filming?

My immediate family and I have definitely grown closer. Filming created a space for us to have uncomfortable conversations and decide whether we wanted to choose each other or walk away. Thankfully, our love was stronger. As for the rest, they have always been who they are. The only difference now is that the world gets to see it too.

What has surprised you most since the show aired?

I didn’t expect so many people to relate to our story. So many viewers have reached out to say they saw themselves, their families or their own struggles reflected in our journey. That has been both humbling and healing.

What do you hope viewers take away from The Makhenes?

I hope people walk away knowing that healing is possible, even when it feels uncomfortable. Families are not perfect, but honest conversations can be the beginning of real change.

Was there anything you were nervous about sharing on camera?

There were many moments that made me feel vulnerable, but I knew that if I was going to do this, I had to be completely honest. There was no point in telling the story if I was going to hide behind a version of myself that wasn’t real.

How has this experience changed you?

It has reminded me of the importance of choosing myself. I’ve learnt that healing requires honesty, boundaries and grace. I’m leaving this experience stronger than I was when it began.

Now that the first season is coming to an end, what are you most proud of?

I’m most proud that I showed up as my authentic self. I didn’t pretend to have all the answers or try to be perfect. I shared my truth, and if that helped even one person feel less alone, then it was worth it.

TimesLIVE