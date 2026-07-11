A-LISTERS | Camphor comfort and a mayo queen’s latest venture

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TV and radio presenter Zanele Potelwa during the Lock in Moisture Plus event at The Greenhouse Cafe in Pretoria.

Meeting a mayo queen (more on that in a bit) with a thriving K-beauty business who is now venturing into threads. And a long trek down a dusty road for a date with the nation’s “skin doctor”.

That’s what unfolded in the social whirl this week.

Let’s start with the rumble, and on Thursday morning I found myself warbling “Hands, knees, heels and elbows” like a French legionnaire as we made our way down an untarred road through smallholding country in the east of Pretoria for the Lock in Moisture Plus launch held in a quaint function venue called The Greenhouse Café.

The name, its walls cascading with ferns, and the “Shades of Green” dress code were no accident, as this was the reveal of a new range from a beloved South African camphor cream brand with its familiar green and white packaging.

Offered mimosas and flutes of sparkling juice on arrival, but no sign of any snacks, the crowd of mostly influencers were busily shooting their content on the grounds and in front of lockers from which we were later handed parting gifts.

Among those milling about was Homba Mazaleni, sister to current Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni, and arguably her biggest cheerleader.

Former Miss SA finalist Homba Mazaleni at the Lock In Moisture Plus launch at The Greenhouse Cafe in Pretoria. (MASI LOSI)

With Homba, herself a previous Miss SA top-five finalist and who recently made waves for her audition vid for a revived lifestyle TV show, I wondered what her pick was between a crown and a mic.

“The mic of course. I love meeting and chatting to new people,” replied the doe-eyed biokineticist from KuGompo.

When proceedings get started more than an hour later, we are welcomed by Zanele Potelwa, who, with three TV shows currently on air as well as a drive-time radio show under her belt, is probably the busiest person in the entertainment biz right now.

The bubbly personality, who first came to fame on popular SABC1 show Selimathunzi, livens up the room with a warm welcome before introducing us to Tiger Brands MD for home, personal care and baby, Thabani Msomi.

A panel discussion about the benefits of skin care follows.

Enough, though, about waving goodbye to the winter woes of ashy, chapped and dry skin and on to lining our bellies. A harvest table awaits, where we dish up rather average nibbles such as mini caprese skewers, bite-sized open sandwiches and an option of butternut or chicken broth.

However, if your palate prefers canapes that fly first rather than cattle class, then Vicky Crease is the caterer for you. The celebrity chef, who has prepared delicious morsels for Richard Branson, Prince Harry and Gordon Ramsay, was behind the culinary treats offered later that evening at the launch of Aisha Joosub’s latest foray at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

This serial entrepreneur is the true embodiment of perfumed power, having built an impressive fast-moving consumer goods distribution empire spanning four continents (we can thank her for bringing a top selling American-mayonnaise back to our supermarket shelves three years ago, as the brand’s local distributor).

Catherine Constantinides at the launch of Aisha Joosub’s pop-up store. (MASI LOSI)

Earlier this year she launched her own beauty brand formulated and manufactured in Korea, and now the single mom of three has her eyes locked on conquering fashion’s middle ground by producing premium, well-made kit for women that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

“Those of you who know me know I’m someone who gets ideas all the time. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re crazy, but I’ve always believed that if something keeps pulling at your heart, it’s worth doing,” she said to a well-turned-out crowd which included environmentalist Catherine Constantinides (recently appointed to the presidential climate commission), her sister Ella Bella Constantinides-Leite and gal-about-town Taryn Louch.

Influencer Tshepi Vundla at the launch of Aisha Joosub’s pop-up store in the Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

Guests lapped up the Authentically Ayoosh wares available at the pop-up, which is open until July 21.

And the brand already has one fashion convert: influencer Tshepi Vundla arrived smartly turned out in a chic AA pussycat bow blouse teamed with stretchy denims.

As for the grub?

We were served hand-rolled salmon and caviar roses topped with gold leaf, mini bruschetta topped with thyme and mushroom-seasoned steak, crystal spring rolls filled with crispy julienne vegetables and wonton cones filled with crème fraîche and smoked salmon at the start of the evening, followed by potato and leek velouté served in mini espresso cups and moreish fillet steak frites with tarragon sauce that made me sing “Tra la la la, la la, la la” as I headed home.