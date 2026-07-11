Charlize Theron’s appearance at premiere sparks concern among fans

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Charlize Theron at the Paris premiere of “The Odyssey” on July 8 wearing custom Dior.

Oscar-winning South African actress Charlize Theron has become the subject of a widespread online discussion after appearing on the red carpet for the Paris premiere of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey, with many fans expressing concern over her noticeably slimmer frame.

The Benoni-born actress, 50, arrived at the premiere in a striking black-and-white lace Christian Dior gown, specially reworked by Jonathan Anderson, who also designed the wedding gown of A-list singer Taylor Swift.

The dress, featuring a deep-V plunging neckline and thigh-high slit in a dramatic, sculptural peplum, drew praise from fashion critics while prompting thousands of comments across social media about her appearance.

Videos and photographs from the event quickly went viral, with some viewers saying Theron appeared “too thin” and voicing concern for her well-being. Others, however, criticised the public scrutiny, arguing that women’s bodies should not be subjected to constant commentary and speculation.

Several supporters pointed out that Theron has long maintained an athletic physique and has recently completed physically demanding film projects.

Demi Moore, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Ice Spice are among a growing number of Hollywood figures who have been shamed on social media for their thinner figures

The actress underwent intensive training for Netflix’s Apex, in which she performed rock-climbing sequences, before filming The Odyssey, where she portrays the mythical nymph Calypso opposite Matt Damon’s Odysseus.

The conversation surrounding Theron reflects a broader debate in Hollywood, where the appearance of several high-profile actresses has recently fuelled speculation about dramatic weight loss and the influence of changing beauty standards.

Demi Moore, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Ice Spice are among a growing number of Hollywood figures who have been shamed on social media for their thinner figures.

Theron has not publicly addressed the online discussion surrounding her appearance, rather posting several videos and photos on Instagram, one cheekily captioned “Mama’s not dead yet”, with a white heart emoji.

Despite the social media debate, the star remained focused on promoting Nolan’s latest epic, joining co-stars including Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o and Robert Pattinson on the red carpet. The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17 and is among the year’s most anticipated films.