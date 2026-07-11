Interview with Kim Coates and Alyson Hannigan who star in the rom-com ‘Solo Mio’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Romantic comedies often follow a familiar formula, but Solo Mio gives the tried and tested plot a fresh twist. When a groom is left at the altar in Rome, he decides to embark on his honeymoon alone, only to discover that heartbreak can sometimes be the beginning of an unexpected adventure. Set against the breathtaking backdrops of Rome and Tuscany, the film blends humour, romance and self-discovery, following one man’s journey from disappointment to hope as he encounters colourful fellow travellers and an intriguing local café owner.

Leading the cast is Kevin James in one of his most heartfelt performances, alongside Italian actress Nicole Grimaudo, with Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, Jonathan Roumie and Andrea Bocelli (as himself) adding warmth, humour and charm to the ensemble. More than a traditional rom-com, Solo Mio is an uplifting story about resilience, second chances and finding joy where you least expect it.

I felt like Kim and I as a couple are like Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally. — Alyson Hannigan

It’s a reminder that life’s greatest detours often lead to its most memorable destinations — making this feel-good comedy a welcome escape for anyone who believes that sometimes the best journeys are the ones that weren’t planned. We spoke to cast members Kim Coates and Alyson Hannigan ahead of the film’s release this weekend.

Alyson Hannigan and Kim Coates in the rom-com 'Solo Mio'. (Supplied)

Kim Coates: This isn’t a regular rom-com. It’s a film for anyone who loves a good story. Old, young, in a relationship or not. It’s for everybody who wants a second chance, a third chance at love — or just wants to relax and let the troubles of the world dissolve in front of a romantic comedy.

Alyson Hannigan: It’s such an optimistic story that delivers all the good feels. It’s intended to be an uplifting, fun experience.

KC: Of course, there is some drama and it’s so freaking funny — plus the locations are so beautiful. I teared up when I read the script. It’s got something I’ve never seen before in a romantic comedy — a twist at the end.

AH: I felt like Kim and I as a couple are like Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally.

KC: As a couple, we’re the spice in this movie.

AH: They can’t live with each other, and they can’t live without each other. They’re on their third honeymoon, this time in Italy. And yet, I feel like Kim’s character, Julian, just wants to hang out with Kevin James’ character, Matt. Julian and my character, Meghan, fight a lot. They’ve been divorced twice and are on their third marriage. We’re not the best example of marriage.

KC: The characters were written to feel real to the audience — there was an edge and then love. So they trust one another. They know each other well by this point. We had a lot of fun, especially in the bike-riding scenes. I pedalled for both of us.

AH: Yeah, as soon as we were off camera Kim, would say, “Get off!”.

KC: Yeah, get off before I drop the bike. There were some exhausting scenes, like the first day of filming, which was at the Trevi Fountain [in Rome]. We had to get picked up at 4am. They’d blocked the Trevi Fountain off and tourists were watching from afar.

AH: It’s the only time there have been only two people at the Trevi Fountain. It will never happen again.

KC: The two directors, Chuck and Dan Kinnane, were so great about Alyson and me improvising. We have a scene on top of the bed, eating nachos and guacamole — we just made it up. And they said, do another one. It was so much fun. It was my first rom-com. My mother told me I wasn’t romantic. Kevin and I have worked five, six, seven times together. But when he said to me a few years ago, “I’m writing a rom-com, and you’re gonna be in it” — I didn’t believe him. You want to watch in theatres surrounded with people laughing and feeling good.

AH: I’m happy to be a part of this rom-com because when I did the pilot for the sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, people were saying the sitcom was dead. But it worked because it was a fresh take on the sitcom formula. This film is similar, a new kind of rom-com.

KC: It’s a romantic comedy like never before. There are twists and turns, it’s funny, we’re in Rome, there’s a twist in the end, you might cry a bit. What starts as a wedding disaster in Italy ends up as a heartwarming story. Even crypto bros will love it.