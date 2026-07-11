JACKET NOTES | ‘Father of Man’ by Dr Njabulo James Nkosi

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Father of Man did not come from sitting on a mountain somewhere, receiving a neat download from heaven with perfect lighting and a leather journal. It came from life — from tension, from observation, from watching men disappear, drift, perform, or break quietly behind respectable smiles. As I wrote in the book, “The world is in crisis: not a financial, technological, or political one — but a crisis of men.” That truth sat with me for a long time.

In the end, Father of Man was written because I believe boys grow older on their own — but men are built.

At some point, I could no longer ignore the question: what does it actually mean to be a man now? Not the social media version, not the chest-thumping caricature, not the overgrown boy with a beard and a podcast microphone — but a real man, a grounded man, a man with weight, one who can be trusted by his family, by God, and by himself. As I say in the book, “You are born male, but becoming a man is a daily choice.” That was not just a line. That was the burden.

Part of the inspiration was deeply personal. My father — his presence, his strength, his humanity, and the lessons his life left behind — started the conversation in me. Then marriage sharpened the question, and fatherhood sharpened it further. Nothing exposes your theories like responsibility. It is one thing to sound deep at dinner and quite another to lead when life is not clapping for you. I learned quickly that “a man cannot be a man until his father dies” — not only literally, but in the deeper sense that every man must eventually stop reaching for answers and start carrying them.

'Father of Man' by Dr Njabulo James Nkosi (Blueweaver)

The book was also shaped by real conversation — men speaking honestly, sometimes for the first time, around fires, in corridors, in cars, in those moments where bravado gets tired and truth finally walks into the room. Beneath different accents, salaries, and status symbols, I kept hearing the same things: confusion, grief, father wounds, pressure, silence. Many men are not evil — many are simply unbuilt, or half-built, or badly built, and trying not to collapse in public. That is why I wrote, “We don’t need perfect men; we need better men.”

The book, at some point, turned its gaze inward — and found me. You cannot call men to truth while hiding behind polished language, and the book became a mirror I could not avoid. More than once I had to stop and ask whether I was writing something that sounded good or something I had actually bled for. And the truth is, I had to live these principles while writing them. I did the inner child work. I went to therapy. I survived life — and kept carrying on while I was breaking inside. That is why this book is not theory dressed as insight. It was lived in real time, under pressure, in pain, in prayer, and in process, and that is what gives it the right to ask an ugly but necessary question — because as I say in the book: “This is not self-help. It’s self-confrontation.”

The difficulties were real. Time, of course — writing while managing work, family, and life is not a poetic retreat but a war with a calendar, where you steal paragraphs between obligations and try to write eternal truths while your inbox stages a coup. But the harder obstacle was honesty. Masculinity is now a subject where clearing your throat too confidently can cause offence before you have finished your sentence, so I had to write with conviction rather than apology, saying what needed to be said without performing for applause or retreating behind disclaimers.

There were lighter moments too. Once I explained a serious idea and someone responded simply: “So basically — don’t be useless?” Which, to be fair, is a brutally efficient summary. Another person told me the book felt like “a loving punch in the chest,” and I took that as a compliment, because that was precisely the aim.

In the end, Father of Man was written because I believe boys grow older on their own — but men are built. Or, as I put it in the book: “The world has enough critics. It needs craftsmen. Builders. Fathers of men.”