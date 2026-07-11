LAST WORD | From the frying pan into the Iran: Our fast-fading fight for focus

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Look, it’s potentially a problem that Donald Trump can’t really tell the difference between Japan and Iran as per his pronouncements at last week’s Nato meeting regarding launching hundreds of missiles on the unsuspecting Land of the Rising Sun.

I put this geographically portentous mix-up down to one paltry syllable and the mysterious American pronunciation conventions whereby “I ran, you ran, we all ran mindlessly into the apocalypse” is suspiciously easy to conflate with “Ja-pan” — in the sense that we all just plopped out of the frying pan and into the fire of despair. It’s not that he hasn’t regularly mixed up all his countries and their nominal leadership.

I mean, what’s in a name? A “Putin” by any other “Zelenskyy” is still a rose by Trump’s reckoning. But it’s a fact that the world’s first post-literate president who communicates solely by emoji and cartoon captions — that’s when he’s not holding forth in a long rambling monologue of doom — is representative of a wider trend in the general populace.

A cognitive neuroscientist at UCLA, Maryanne Wolf, argues that we are already living in Marshall McLuhan’s post-literate state. She argues that it’s not that people can’t make out the individual words anymore, it’s just that meaning is now bite-sized. Everything longer than an Instagram caption is just a word salad for the vast majority of readers. The fact that I read about the demise of reading in a long-form article in The Atlantic magazine is an irony not lost on me. Come on, you say. I too am reading this very column. I’m subscribed to several rather wonderful Substacks. I’m one of the many still buying books from a bookshop (an industry that despite all predictions to the contrary actually grew).

Yes, yes, dear reader, that may be true, but you are part of a tiny elite group of readers and potentially also writers who artificially boost the numbers for these outmoded activities. Only 20% of adults account for 80% of book sales. The rest are outsourcing their brains to large language models, which are basically producing all the AI bumf they can still read in short bursts of left-brain activity. The rest of the time, we’re gathering information via reels, TikTok, YouTube videos, podcasts, and Netflix.

The stark effect on cognition is measurable. You absorb and comprehend significantly less when you watch something than when you read it. And the areas of your brain for cognition light up much less when watching video than when you’re actively reading — never mind when you’re scrolling on multiple devices while doing your comprehension/information retention exercises.

Your brain becomes addicted to quick hits like a cocaine junkie; the information must come in bright, sparkly bursts of dopamine hits or bust. It must be in powder form, reconstituted into a nice smoothie, easy to swallow with an extra dollop of protein and processed nutrients so that it goes down easily without causing you the trouble of chewing.

Look, reading and its corollary writing, have mostly been an elite pastime for the roughly 6,000 years we’ve been doing it. Before Johannes Gutenberg printed the Bible in the 1450s — and Martin Luther insisted everyone should get one, and moreover read their own copies — the rate of literacy in the world hovered somewhere between 5% and 10%. That includes all the scholars in China and the readers of the Quran in Timbuktu and elsewhere in the Muslim world. It wasn’t recommended for women, and all the copying by hand also kept the numbers down.

It was a pretty tedious process and may have been a large part of what extinguished the Library of Alexandria even before Julius Caesar incinerated most of it (400 years later the Christians burnt the rest of the ancient world’s papyrus scrolls to smithereens). The money it took to keep the scribes in business, combined with the rats, weevils, and humidity, was too much for an elite institution whose time had passed.

The only difference between then and now is that the elite are also bafflingly post literate. If you go by that advert on the interwebs — all the CEOs are reading handy summaries of every book in the world really fast. The kids at the elite universities have also stopped reading anything longer than a case study and handy extracts, and our tech-bro overlords actually delight in the brevity of their reading habits and boast about getting all their information from X, bro-casters and chatbots.

I mean, these are also the people actively responsible for the fact that, at last count in 2021, no one’s brain can sit still for longer than 47 seconds. That was down from 2.5 minutes in 2004. Concentration, especially on a screen, is for the birds. They probably have a longer concentration span for intense tasks because their brains are built that way. Birds can apparently focus intensely from one to five minutes at a time — and those, with no intentional slight to the avian species, are literally bird brains.

Things change fast. I’m no Luddite. I understand that my brain is a malleable set of neurons and that as my habits change so does my brain. I used to detest emojis and resisted them with a vengeance, insisting on classical punctuation and full sentences, but I gave that up a while ago for the ease of a pictogram. Now I’m also part of the violently uncool older population that uses emojis fairly literally.

I haven’t embraced the voice note because I am still in the group of antiquities who remembers the tedious horror of having 25 voice messages in your inbox to listen to before the advent of WhatsApp.

I don’t know how our brains will change in the immediate future. The entire writing thing is a blip in our history as bipedal, evolutionarily talented apes. Who knows, perhaps when we all get fitted with a Neuralink and an in-brain AI assistant, and we merge with the singularity, all this hand-wringing will seem rather sweet and quaint. We’ll likely be communicating in milliseconds by telepathy — and we’ll wonder at the collected literary artefacts of a lost time, which we’ll download in a second and process in a flash.