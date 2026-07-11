STAYING IN | Things to stream

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Townsend plays an actor trying to make it in a Hollywood where opportunities for black performers are defined in terms of white Hollywood stereotypes

If you have 80 minutes

HOLLYWOOD SHUFFLE — Prime Video

Robert Townsend funds, directs and stars in this deserved cult classic from 1987. Townsend plays an actor trying to make it in a Hollywood where opportunities for black performers are defined in terms of white Hollywood stereotypes and prejudice. The result is sharply satirical and still hilarious.

If you have 90 minutes

UNDERTONE — Netflix

A horror film in which the scares are in your ears. Director Ian Tuason’s unsettling folk horror meets digital-era tale stars Nina Kiri as Evy, a sceptical paranormal podcaster who looks after her ill mother. When Evy starts receiving eerie, threatening recordings, things soon take a very creepy turn.

If you have 2 hours

THE COMFORT OF STRANGERS — Prime Video

Paul Schrader’s 1990 adaptation of the dark novella by Ian McEwan features considerable talent. It stars Rupert Everett, Natasha Richardson, Helen Mirren, and Christopher Walken, whose frightening monologue about a moustache is enough to make it worth watching. When a couple looking to reset their lives move to Venice, they soon find themselves in a dangerous game when they meet an older couple with dark sexual desires.

If you have 2 hours

DUTTON RANCH — DStv Stream

The Taylor Sheridan factory continues to generate plenty of Western drama for its many fans with this spin-off in which Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton fight to survive, maintain their ranch, and make sure their adopted son becomes the best man he can.

If you have many hours

THE TICK — Netflix

Creator Ben Edlund’s two-season comedy about an accountant with no superpowers in a world full of them, who discovers his city is run by a super-villain, was cancelled in 2019 but it remains one of the more inventive, funny and entertainingly self-mocking superhero narratives in recent years.