The privilege of watching tennis as we know it

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Welcome to Wimbledon 2054. Things are a little different from what you might be used to. I wanted to say ‘accustomed to’, but words like ‘accustomed’ are frowned upon nowadays, at least by AI authorities — which basically means they’re frowned upon, full stop. We like things simpler and more easily digestible for plugging into user algorithm preferences.

Today you can choose between several Men’s Singles Finals (you’ll note we removed the prefix ‘Gentle’ before ‘Men’, as that was misleading). Which final you’ll watch is, of course, up to your mood, but note that the options available will be heavily skewed towards historical preference data. Like a single-handed backhand? No problem — we’ll give you two. Classic rivalry between legends — you got it. An intersex or man-vs-machine encounter — look, whatever floats your boat. As our tagline says, “Wimbledon 2048: It’s Yours.” You can even compete yourself, but bear in mind that research has shown that users (human ones, that is) have a more enjoyable experience as viewers as opposed to simulated participation.

The trend culminated in legends playing themselves, which I didn’t mind.

But wait, let’s backtrack a few years. How did we get here? One could say it started with the Donald Trump-backed ‘Human Genetic Modification Programme’ in Texas: “The greatest tennis development project ever in history, and in tennis, by the way, which is something I happen to be very good at, better than most, actually.”

Simple embryo manipulation and advanced biokinetic data input, producing 2m-plus serving bots with exceptional core strength and the uncanny ability to block out all past negative life experiences — and focus singularly on the next point. The first generation grew up to become college Division A players at age 15. Brock Bruski became the first modified human to win a Grand Slam, the US Open, where he was allowed to compete freely. Roland Garros and Wimbledon resisted for more than a decade, but eventually the money talked louder. Besides, it wasn’t as if the traditional game had not been subtly eroded already.

Ball kids were replaced by cute ball bots and, after a minor outcry from several ornithological organisations, Rufus the hawk, responsible for scaring off pigeons on Centre Court, was replaced by a brown drone. Of course, there was also talk for years of various parts of Novak Djokovic’s body being replaced by artificial components in collaboration with scientists from the old Eastern Bloc’s secret doping programme. When he won his 33rd Grand Slam at age 51, it became obvious. That, and the fact that his hair hadn’t changed one bit since 2014. Needless to say, users, or ‘fans’ (we were still called that for a while) expected more, and they were willing to pay for it.

Things became confusing quickly. After “Wimbledon: The Champions Edition” was held in Dubai, two weeks after the original Wimbledon, online debates started raging about which champion was indeed the real one. Within a year, there were multiple alternative or ‘hyper real’ Wimbledons around the globe, often in desert cities one had hitherto never heard of, each introducing various degrees of entertainment amplification strategies. I still remember my mom calling me in 2037, in tears, to tell me that Andre Agassi was now in a wheelchair, but had just beaten Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

“Which Wimbledon was that, Mom?”

“The one on grass, of course, silly,” she replied, confidently.

My least favourite spectacles during this time were the so-called Sports X Challenges — cross-over events aimed at settling multiple-sport GOAT debates. Lionel Messi playing Roger Federer with one aiming for the net and the other aiming to miss it, for instance, or a reincarnated Michael Schumacher facing off against Tiger Woods in the Ultimate Drive-Off.

The trend culminated in legends playing themselves, which I didn’t mind. I remember a famous match between 1983 John McEnroe vs 2028 John McEnroe. You’d think it would be one-sided, but no, he knew exactly how to get into his younger self’s head, and won the match when the youthful Mac got defaulted for breaking his future self’s collarbone with his wooden racket...

All this is to say that if you’re still stuck in 2026, and about to switch on the telly (or your laptop) for Championship Sunday, take a moment and take it all in, while you still can: The retro Wimbledon theme song; the focus and unique tics of the finalists as they make their way through the hallowed corridors of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; the polite applause as they enter the bright sunshine of Centre Court, dressed in all white; the way David Beckham’s neck tattoos creep out of his collar; Princess Catherine’s elegantly understated dress (I haven’t seen it, but I’m making an educated guess); Roger Federer’s classy coolness as he waves to the crowd. And then, the real thing: two men, each with their own script of the afternoon’s event written in their hearts the night before. Best-of-five acts. A prologue. A celebration of athleticism. Rising tension. Hubris, and an unexpected turn of events. A final climax. But only one happy ending. Ah, the stuff of real life...