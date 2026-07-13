FREE TO READ | Raising resilient minds in a changing world

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Children are still loving and reading old favourites, and it’s heartening to see local publishers continuing to champion South African stories – helping build a love of reading that feels personal and familiar.

This year’s South African Schools Collection feels a little different ― that’s by design. Our theme, “Raising Resilient Minds, the new era of South African Education”, goes beyond marks and report cards.

It’s about helping young people think for themselves, adapt to change and navigate the world around them with confidence.

When putting this edition together, what struck me most is just how quickly classrooms are changing. Gamification, for example, has moved from “nice idea” to something genuinely effective, turning lessons into experiences that appeal to and engage students. At the same time, hybrid and microlearning are starting to reshape how learning happens, offering more flexible, bite-sized approaches that feel far more in sync with how kids absorb information today.

Of course, all of this and raising kids in the digital age come with a new set of parenting questions. How much screen time is too much? How do you support mental wellbeing when everything feels “always on”? Is homework ever going to be less of a negotiation? Our parent toolkit leans into these realities with practical, honest guidance for families figuring it out as they go.

It’s not just parents grappling with this. Globally, there’s growing momentum to rethink the role of smartphones in schools, with some countries moving to restrict or even ban them during the day. At the same time, parents are increasingly pushing for more say in how their children engage with digital spaces.

There’s also something reassuring in what hasn’t changed.

Children are still loving and reading old favourites and it’s heartening to see local publishers continuing to champion South African stories ― helping build a love of reading that feels personal and familiar.

We also look at school safety, where the shift is towards smarter, more proactive solutions that protect without overwhelming the environment. And, running through all of this is a bigger change: a growing understanding that education can’t be one-size-fits-all. From neurodivergent learning to more flexible ways of thinking about success, schools are slowly adapting to meet each child where they are.

If there’s one thing I took away from this edition, it’s this: education is changing and, in many ways, for the better.

Vukani Magubane

Editor