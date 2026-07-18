A-LISTERS | Knitwits for Madiba and a taste of Scotland in Africa

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Carolyn Steyn and fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo during the Made For Living, a limited run celebrating design, decor and colour at Hyde Park Corner.

One is Mzansi’s king of knits, whose bold geometric designs conceived as distinctive attire for Xhosa initiates have drawn nods worldwide (Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade and Michelle Obama have been seen in them).

The other is the queen of “knitwits”, an award-winning philanthropist with a global band of needle-enthusiasts who handcraft warmth to ward off the cold for those in need.

On Wednesday evening, Laduma Ngxokolo of celebrated knitwear brand MaXhosa Africa and Carolyn Steyn, founder of the nonprofit 67 Blankets, connected over a mutual affinity with yarn at the launch of Made for Living, an exhibition of design and décor which opened at Hyde Park Corner shopping centre in Joburg.

“The queen of crocheting 67 blankets,” Laduma corrects me, perhaps unaware of the term of endearment Carolyn has given to her knitting family when I mention the moniker to the two at the event, which also served as a precursor to Nelson Mandela Day observed on Saturday.

Lest we forget, Carolyn had a close bond with Madiba himself.

It was at her late husband, insurance billionaire Douw Steyn’s palatial home in Sandhurst where he penned Long Walk to Freedom (the house now converted into the Saxon Hotel), and it was to honour our first black president’s legacy on his birthday that the actress, radio personality and art patron took up a pair of needles as her act of community service.

From first trying a hand at knitting 67, today more than 167,000 blankets and scarves have been given to communities across the nation — some of the latter, in shades of green, elevated in an enthralling chandelier created by award-winning designer Anna-Mari Claasen, under which we stood.

Former Miss SA Yolanda Kloppers during the Made For Living, a limited run celebrating design, decor and colour at Hyde Park Corner. (MASI LOSI)

Guests including society dame Peta Eggierth-Symes, singer Timothy Moloi, Woodrock Animal Rescue’s Jacqui Martheze, actor Chris Jaftha and Yolanda Kloppers — the Miss SA of 1978 will be turning the big seven-oh in a few months’ time and still sports a trim figure even those on peptides will covet — were treated to a performance by the talented Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble.

Peta Eggierth-Symes and Jacqui Martheze at the Made For Living exhibition. (MASI LOSI)

We also heard from Buskaid founder Rosemary Nalden and 67 Blankets marketing director Lynton Lefevre, who aptly described Anna-Mari as not only a designer but an engineer for her marvellous installation.

“Round of applause for our 67 Blankets ambassadors and our knitwits for Madiba, who have transformed my life and the lives of thousands of people around our country,” says Carolyn when she steps up to address us. “You have helped turn a little idea — a ball of wool and a crochet hook — into what many people are calling a movement for good and change in our world.”

Like Madiba and Laduma, Khaya Dlanga also hails from the Eastern Cape. But while he might be more Lilliputian in stature compared to our late 1.84m-tall president, that hasn’t stopped this Dutyini shortie from having carved a reputation as a renowned marketer, bestselling author or, as I once called him back in the pre-Elon Musk days, a Twitter loudmouth.

On Tuesday evening, Khaya, along with single malt Scotch whisky Glenmorangie, hosted a dinner billed as a taste of Scotland in Africa.

It proved to be one of those rare nights when you lose track of time because the food is good, the company even better and the conversation both enlightening and entertaining.

This was an intimate gathering, with not an influencer in sight (sigh of relief), and while I wasn’t surprised to see some of Khaya’s mates like Xolisa Dyeshana, I didn’t expect Anele Mgudlwa (formerly Mdoda) to be the first person I greeted when I walked into the upstairs room at Mamasamba in Rosebank, as the TV and radio personality’s name wasn’t on the guest list.

Radio personality Anele Mgudlwa and marketer Khaya Dlanga during the Glenmorangie intimate dinner at Mamasamba in Rosebank. (MASI LOSI)

“Khaya didn’t invite me. The only way I could be here was because I offered to work,” quipped Anele.

Mind you, with Anele juggling so many hats these days (the production company she co-owns just bought TV behemoth Rapid Blue — which boasts a sizeable roster of programming and over 300 formats — from the Beeb), Khaya probably thought she was way too busy.

Two long tables were tastefully laid out, and I found myself seated next to Michael Ellingworth, who reminded me we first met when he was Moët Hennessy marketing manager for South Africa. After a three-year stint in Southeast Asia, Michael is back in the country and now helms marketing for the premium house of LVMH brands through its local distributor RGBC.

Stef Kondylis the General Manager of Moët Hennessy in South Africa during the Glenmorangie intimate dinner at Mamasamba in Rosebank. Picture: (MASI LOSI)

Glenmorangie is in the stable, and I express surprise at its new brighter branding, which isn’t what you’d expect from a heritage whisky brand.

Turns out that’s the point, and a new campaign in which Khaya and two other African storytellers visit the Scottish Highlands distillery is part of that refresh.

Whisky lovers will be glad to know the brew itself hasn’t changed, and we savoured the 12-year-old and 18-year-old with our mains: an option of orange- and cumin-marinated chicken with corn salsa and chilli herb butter sauce, roasted seasonal vegetable curry with coconut rice, or charcoal-fired ribeye with red pepper jam. Meanwhile, the chocolatey-tasting Signet proved to be a good complement to a dessert of gingerbread tacos filled with chocolate and passionfruit and lightly dusted churros.