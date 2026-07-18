‘Dutton Ranch’ saddles up for a second season

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Fans of Yellowstone have reason to celebrate. Dutton Ranch, the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Western universe, has been renewed for a second season after a successful debut.

The series follows fan favourites Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they leave Montana behind to rebuild their lives on a ranch in Texas. While Yellowstone chronicled the battle to preserve the family’s legendary Montana ranch, Dutton Ranch explores what happens when everything they fought for has been lost.

Sheridan’s so-called “Duttonverse” has grown into one of television’s most successful franchises since Yellowstone premiered in 2018. It now includes prequels 1883 and 1923, the forthcoming spin-off Marshals, and Dutton Ranch. Although Sheridan stepped away from the writers’ room for the new series, he remains its creator and executive producer, overseeing the next chapter in Beth and Rip’s story.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney in 'Dutton Ranch'. (Supplied by Paramount)

Season One also introduced Oscar nominees Annette Bening and Ed Harris as formidable new adversaries, whose arrival forces Beth and Rip to confront fresh dangers while navigating an unfamiliar landscape far removed from the mountains of Montana.

Speaking to Sunday Times Lifestyle, Reilly admits launching the spin-off was far more daunting than simply continuing Yellowstone. “This is a continuing saga,” says the actress. “We knew we had an audience who were already invested in these characters. But everything was different. The locations were different, there were new characters to play with, and we had to maintain the soul of the original while exploring new parts of these people. In many ways it was more daunting than Yellowstone."

In both Yellowstone and Dutton Ranch, we’re exploring the realities, the brutality and the harshness of this life. — Cole Hauser

Hauser agrees. “It was comforting having Kelly and our director Christina Voros with us,” he says. “We’re so used to Montana that arriving in Texas felt like we’d landed on the moon. We had to rebuild these characters in a completely new environment, with new writers and a different world around them.”

For Reilly, the responsibility extended beyond simply reprising one of television’s most beloved anti-heroines. “There are so many fans who are deeply invested in this story. I wanted to honour them and honour the soul of the show. I didn’t want to drop the ball. I felt a real responsibility because, out of the ashes and out of loss, comes new life.”

That loss becomes the emotional foundation of Beth’s journey. “I wanted Beth to ask herself, ‘What does life look like now?’ She’s lost her father, who was her reason for living. She fought to preserve his legacy and the land he loved. Now all of that is gone. So who is she? What sort of woman is she beyond that?”

It’s a question that resonates far beyond the ranch gates, as Beth begins the difficult transition from daughter and warrior to matriarch.

With Sheridan taking a step back creatively, Reilly also found herself taking greater ownership of the character. “Without Taylor’s words every day, I had to take Beth on myself. It felt like being handed the baton. There were parts of her I got to explore that perhaps Taylor wasn’t interested in writing.”

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler in 'Dutton Ranch'. (Supplied)

For the first time, Beth actively seeks peace. “She’s trying to live a quiet, simple life with her family. She wants to be left alone. She doesn’t want to fight,” Reilly says, before breaking into a mischievous smile. “But if she has to... she’s gonna.”

Hauser says Rip faces an equally steep learning curve. “Trying to cowboy in Texas, adapting to the Hispanic culture, learning the language and understanding the land, was a challenge in itself. Everything is different.”

Rip is also navigating unfamiliar emotional territory. “He’s become a father figure for the first time. Beth and Rip still have this incredible strength and beautiful love between them, but they’re challenged. They’re not going to find a home again for a while. They’re going to have to earn it.”

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in 'Dutton Ranch'. (Supplied)

He believes that struggle has always been at the heart of Sheridan’s storytelling. “In both Yellowstone and Dutton Ranch, we’re exploring the realities, the brutality and the harshness of this life. We always wanted to leave audiences on the edge of their seats with every episode."

Both stars were thrilled to welcome acting royalty Bening and Harris to the franchise, although Reilly admits sharing her first scene with the Oscar-winning actress was initially intimidating. “I was nervous and completely fluffed my lines on my first take,” she laughs. “I thought, ‘Oh no, I’ve dropped the ball. I need to hold my own’.”

As it turned out, Bening was equally nervous. “After a few takes we found our rhythm, and I couldn’t wait to work with her again. She’s a powerhouse. One of the most beautiful actresses I’ve ever worked with — kind, funny, warm and incredibly playful. She’s constantly coming up with new ideas. She’s an acting animal in the best possible way. You have to stay on your toes, be completely prepared, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Annette Bening is Beulah Jackson, a shrewd, long-standing Texas matriarch dedicated to her legacy and family. (Supplied)

Reilly believes the additions of Bening and Harris have elevated the series even further. “Cole and I really lucked out having these heavyweights join our little spin-off. They gave it even greater weight and legitimacy. Going into Season 2, it really becomes the four of us. We’re sharing the show with them, stepping into their world, and I can’t wait to dig even deeper into these characters and blow the whole thing open.”

• Dutton Ranch streams on Paramount+ internationally and airs locally on M-Net and DStv Stream/Catch Up in South Africa.