Runway to Retail — Clash of the Titans

- Mountain jersey R3,999 Scotch & Soda
- Belt R369 Takealot
- Skirt R1,799 Zara
- Nevada boots R3,799 Aldo
- The Fix shirt R329 Bash
- Floral blouse R899 Zara
- Diesel skirt R6,799 Bash
- Paris Texas boots R8,687 Farfetch
- Denim trench coat R1,899 Mango
- Faux fur scarf R279 Woolworths
- Skirt R899 Zara
- Arezzo Nola loafer R2,990 Europa Art
- Knitted jersey R999 Poetry
- Ginger Mary Bucket hat R280 Truworths
- H&M slingback shoes R699 Superbalist
- Gert pleated skirt R3,900 Gert-Johan Coetzee
- Shirt R796 Zara
- Aldo block heels R1,699 Bash
- Neck scarf R199 Jo Borkett
- Skirt R1,699 Zara
6 of the best fragrances
- Louis Vuitton Ombré Nomade 100ml R8,600 louisvuitton.com
- Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Mughetto EDP 100ml R7,610 edgars.co.za
- Memo Paris Ithaque EDP 75ml R6,020 skins.co.za
- Loewe Solo Vulcan EDP 100ml R5,370 arcstore.co.za
- Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Osmanthus Nectar EDP 100ml R5,995 woolworths.co.za
- Maison Crivelli Oud Maracujá Extrait De Parfum 50ml R5,310 skins.co.za
Stockists
Aldo: aldoshoes.co.za
Bash: bash.com
Europa Art: europaart.co.za
Farfetch: farfetch.com/za
Gert-Johan Coetzee: shopgert.com
Jo Borkett: joborkett.com
Mango: shop.mango.com/za/en
Poetry: poetrystores.co.za
Scotch & Soda: scotch-soda.co.za
Superbalist: superbalist.com
Takealot: takealot.com
Truworths: truworths.co.za
Woolworths: woolworths.co.za
Zara: zara.com/za
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