LifestylePREMIUM

Runway to Retail — Clash of the Titans

Clashing prints and luxe textures are reimagined through nostalgic maximalism as winter staples swap our coordination for controlled contrast

Sahil Harilal

Sahil Harilal

Fashion Editor

A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. ( Victor VIRGILE/ Getty Images))
  1. Mountain jersey R3,999 Scotch & Soda
  2. Belt R369 Takealot
  3. Skirt R1,799 Zara
  4. Nevada boots R3,799 Aldo
A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Peter White/Getty Images and supplied)
  1. The Fix shirt R329 Bash
  2. Floral blouse R899 Zara
  3. Diesel skirt R6,799 Bash
  4. Paris Texas boots R8,687 Farfetch
A model walks the runway during the Zimmermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage and su)
  1. Denim trench coat R1,899 Mango
  2. Faux fur scarf R279 Woolworths
  3. Skirt R899 Zara
  4. Arezzo Nola loafer R2,990 Europa Art
A model walks the runway during the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 fashion show in France. (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images and supplied)
  1. Knitted jersey R999 Poetry
  2. Ginger Mary Bucket hat R280 Truworths
  3. H&M slingback shoes R699 Superbalist
  4. Gert pleated skirt R3,900 Gert-Johan Coetzee
A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. ( by Francois Durand/Getty Images and su)
  1. Shirt R796 Zara
  2. Aldo block heels R1,699 Bash
  3. Neck scarf R199 Jo Borkett
  4. Skirt R1,699 Zara

6 of the best fragrances

6 of the best fragrances (supplied)
  1. Louis Vuitton Ombré Nomade 100ml R8,600 louisvuitton.com
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Mughetto EDP 100ml R7,610 edgars.co.za
  3. Memo Paris Ithaque EDP 75ml R6,020 skins.co.za
  4. Loewe Solo Vulcan EDP 100ml R5,370 arcstore.co.za
  5. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Osmanthus Nectar EDP 100ml R5,995 woolworths.co.za
  6. Maison Crivelli Oud Maracujá Extrait De Parfum 50ml R5,310 skins.co.za

Stockists

Aldo: aldoshoes.co.za

Bash: bash.com

Europa Art: europaart.co.za

Farfetch: farfetch.com/za

Gert-Johan Coetzee: shopgert.com

Jo Borkett: joborkett.com

Mango: shop.mango.com/za/en

Poetry: poetrystores.co.za

Scotch & Soda: scotch-soda.co.za

Superbalist: superbalist.com

Takealot: takealot.com

Truworths: truworths.co.za

Woolworths: woolworths.co.za

Zara: zara.com/za

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